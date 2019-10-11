Week seven football previews

After an interesting look at how each conference’s teams stack up in the SOC, it’s time to dive into previewing our second week of conference matchups as we now officially have just one month (four weeks) left in the regular season.

(0-6) Notre Dame at (3-3) Green

Last year’s win for Notre Dame over the at the time undefeated (5-0) Green Bobcats may have been the single most surprising result in last year’s football regular season. Entering that game a year ago, Notre Dame was winless and ultimately shut down Green’s offensive attack to earn their first win, a win that would propel them to win three of their last five games.

This year, Notre Dame enters their road game with the Bobcats still winless. Green is trying to rebound off last week’s 7-0 loss to Symmes Valley.

Last year’s result: Notre Dame 16, Green 8

(1-4) East at (3-3) Northwest

Northwest, after travelling to Notre Dame, will play their first SOC conference game this Friday against a team they fell to in defeat a year ago, the East Tartans.

While Northwest is young and inexperienced in some key areas, so are the Tartans. East will be attempting to snap a three game losing streak in which they were outscored 133-14.

Last year’s result: East 26, Northwest 24

(4-2) Valley at (5-1) Waverly

Waverly’s offense has been electric in their five wins this season, averaging a conference high 38.8 points per game in each of their five wins.

Valley, after falling short a week ago in their conference opener against Oak Hill, will have the challenge of stopping, or at the least slowing down the Tigers high-powered offense.

Last year’s result: Waverly 35, Valley 28

(3-3) Wheelersburg at (3-3) Oak Hill

When the Oak Hill Oaks ultimately made the move to the SOC II for football beginning this fall, it was the Wheelersburg Pirates who were left as the odd man out.

The Oaks move into the conference, a year after falling to Wheelersburg 37-6 at home in non-league play, meant that the Pirates would have just four home games this football season: two league and two non-league.

Coming off the high of last week’s overtime win over Minford, Wheelersburg must regroup and hit the road for the finale of a four game road stretch against the Oaks.

Last year’s result: Wheelersburg 37, Oak Hill 6

(5-1) Minford at (2-4) West

Minford’s opening road SOC II game comes against county rival West, a team the Falcons are all too familiar with.

After last year’s regular season play ended, it was the Senators who clinched a second consecutive playoff berth by finishing in 8th place in the Division V Region 20 computer points while Minford was the odd man out in 9th place.

This Friday at ‘The Rock’, Minford will be attempting to avenge their 11 point home loss to the Senators a year ago.

Last year’s result: West 26, Minford 15

(3-3) Chesapeake at (5-1) Portsmouth *Game of the Week*

For those with a great memory, this very game a year ago was the contest that helped kick off the Trojans four game winning streak to end the 2018 season and ultimately propel them to their first postseason bid since 2007.

For those with an even better memory, Talyn Parker’s 30 carry, 381 yards, four touchdown performance against the Panthers a year ago was the most rushing yards the Trojans all-time leading rusher gained during a game last year.

With Portsmouth’s impressive passing game being very close to the threat that Parker presents on the offensive side of the ball, expect to see similar numbers from the Trojans offense in this contest.

Last year’s result: Portsmouth 55, Chesapeake 39

Notre Dame’s Dylan Seison with a carry during the Titans home SOC opener last Saturday against the visiting Northwest Mohawks. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Dylan-Seison.jpg Notre Dame’s Dylan Seison with a carry during the Titans home SOC opener last Saturday against the visiting Northwest Mohawks. Courtesy of Jason Cate

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

