Lady Pirates sweep Valley

WHEELERSBURG — In its pursuit of perfection, the Wheelersburg High School volleyball team didn’t allow the visiting Valley Indians to reach double digits.

That’s because the Pirates pitched another three-game Southern Ohio Conference Division II sweep on Wednesday, winning over Valley 25-7, 25-8 and 25-9 to remain undefeated on the season.

And, with 21 total wins in the books, and with 15-for-15 in the SOC II, the outright conference champion Pirates played one more regular-season and SOC II tilt on Thursday — with the opportunity at an unblemished campaign.

Wheelersburg was at Minford on Thursday, and the chance to complete the regular season with 22 victories with no losses — including 16 in the division — was indeed there.

Not to mention, the first 21 triumphs had featured the Pirates not dropping a single solitary set — with all 15 in the league being three-game sweeps.

Against Valley, senior hitter Ally McQuay collected 13 kills with Emily Boggs bagging 11.

Lauren Jolly set for 33 assists.

Boggs with seven and Darnell with six led in digs, while McQuay and Darnell both served up 13 points.

McQuay had three aces and Darnell two.

