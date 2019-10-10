Lewis records 1,000th assist

During their non-league game Monday against North Adams, Northwest sophomore setter Reagan Lewis recorded her 1,000th career assist. Lewis’ efforts alongside her teammates have helped elevate the Mohawks to a 15-6 record (10-5 SOC II play) and a four seed in the upcoming D3 district tournaments.
