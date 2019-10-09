Jeeps double up West, 4-2

WEST PORTSMOUTH – While waiting on what happens with Thursday, the South Webster Jeeps took care of their immediate duties on Tuesday.

That’s because the Jeeps – in attempting to become part of what they hope is a three-way tie for the Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys soccer championship – won their first of a necessary two tilts this week, doubling up the host Portsmouth West Senators 4-2 at The Rock.

South Webster scored the first four goals, including by Braden Martin just 35 seconds into the match.

The Jeeps, with two first-half markers by Trae Zimmerman including the second with three minutes and 20 seconds remaining off a Gabe Ruth assist, then extended their advantage to 3-0.

In the second half, Ruth made it 4-0 with 20 minutes to play – off a Gavin Bennett assist on an Aiden Andrews corner kick.

The Senators scored a pair of goals in the final nine-and-half minutes – by Caleb Hazelbaker with 9:28 to go and by Travis Andre at the six-minute mark.

By then, though, South Webster was playing primarily reserve players.

The Jeeps outshot the young Senators 30-6, including a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Zimmerman and Ruth each recorded three shots on goal, while Martin, Bennett and Connor Bender bagged two apiece.

Jaren Lower made two saves for South Webster, while West goalkeeper Jared Opperman ended up with nine stops.

The Jeeps had seven corner kicks, compared to only four for the Senators.

With the win, the Jeeps raised their record to 11-3-1, and to 7-2 in the SOC II –

with their regular-season finale at Northwest tonight (Thursday, Oct. 10).

A win would give them a final league record of 8-2, which would be a strong first campaign in the larger-school division.

However, they will be scoreboard watching – with Wheelersburg at Minford meeting in that colossal contest.

Wheelersburg is 8-1 in the SOC II while Minford is 7-2, and a Wheelersburg win – or tie – means the Pirates once again take the division outright.

South Webster, which was swept by the Pirates but turned around and swept Minford itself, will be rooting for the host Falcons for the victory – and the three-way tie for the title.

The Pirates’ lone league loss, in fact, is against Minford.

Kickoff for that match at Minford High School is set for 7 p.m., as South Webster will playing at Northwest at exactly the same time.

West, which went 1-9 in the league, will host Portsmouth tonight to conclude its regular season.

The Senators fell to 1-13 with Tuesday’s loss.

