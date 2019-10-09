Lady Pirates lock up SOC II outright

WHEELERSBURG – What’s become old hat to the Pirates has enjoyed a new twist for this year.

That’s because, on Tuesday, the Wheelersburg High School volleyball team wrapped up the outright Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship – sweeping visiting SOC II newcomer Eastern 25-10, 25-11 and 25-10.

It is the Pirates’ sixth consecutive SOC II championship – and the 15th in the program’s history.

All but one of those titles have occurred in the past quarter-century, as Wheelersburg won four straight crowns from 2001 thru 2004.

This season, however, has witnessed Wheelersburg be as dominant as ever in the division.

With Eastern moving up to the SOC II this season, the Pirates – like the other eight schools – play 16 league matches apiece, which is two more than the longtime traditional number of 14.

But no problems at all for the Lady Pirates, which are now 20-0 – and a perfect 14-0 in the SOC II.

In fact, in all 20 matches to date, they have not lost a single solitary set, which means 14-for-14 in three-game sweeps in SOC II tilts.

Against Eastern, Kylee Barney (12), Mallory Bergan (11) and Alli McQuay (nine) combined for 32 kills, as Lauren Jolly set for 35 assists.

Barney also had four blocks.

Bergan paced the Pirate defense with 10 digs, while McQuay and Emily Boggs both recorded seven.

Ryleigh Meeker with a dozen points and Kaylee Darnell with 11 were the top Pirate servers, as each earned an ace.

Wheelersburg, which hosted Valley on Wednesday, wraps up its regular season – and an opportunity at an undefeated one – at Minford on Thursday.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Wheelersburg_Logo-2.jpeg

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved