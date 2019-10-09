Titans clinch outright SOC I title with sweep of New Boston

PORTSMOUTH – With Tuesday’s 3-0 win over New Boston (25-11, 25-13, 25-10), the Notre Dame Titans (18-3, 13-0 SOC I) clinched an outright SOC I title by improving to an impressive 13-0 in SOC I play this season.

Also in the win, which just so happened to be senior night for the Titans, senior setter Cassie Schaefer eclipsed the 2,000th assist mark for her career in a Titan uniform.

Notre Dame was lead offensively by senior Taylor Schmidt who had a game-high 13 kills followed by Sophia Hassel’s seven kills. Hassel also led the Titans from the service line with team-highs in aces (4) and service points (24).

Senior libero Joyce Zheng led Notre Dame with a team-high 22 digs while Schaefer led the Titans in assists with a game-high 29.

Notre Dame will attempt to finish SOC I play a perfect 14-0 Thursday at Green while New Boston (11-9, 8-5 SOC I) will host Western.

Schaefer gets 2,000th career assist in win over Tigers

Staff Report

