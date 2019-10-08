Brooke Smith wins fifth career Runner of the Week award

Over the years, Wheelersburg’s had a long standing history of competitiveness and tradition that has come with their wide variety of success on the field of play.

Shawnee State’s Brooke Smith is only adding to that success.

The senior harrier, who has recovered nicely from injury en route to posting top-two times in each of the last three races for the Bears, became the fourth different Shawnee State runner (male and female combined) to win a Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week Award in 2019 when the senior was bestowed with the honor on Monday afternoon by conference officials.

Smith, who led the Bears by running a strong 17:59 on the day, finished 54th of 342 runners in a stacked Women’s 5K Gold race at the Greater Louisville Classic. The senior edged out a massive 181 NCAA Division I runners in the field, including each of the best runners off of the Memphis, Vanderbilt, Davidson, DePaul, Morehead State, Marshall, Murray State, and North Carolina-Asheville women’s cross country squads.

In addition to being one of only 55 runners to collect a time of under 18 minutes in the 6K Gold race, Smith finished just 30 seconds away from a top-10 overall run and averaged a 5:47 in the mile during the race. Over the course of the season, Smith has also posted impressive finishes at the Spartan Invitational, where Smith ran a 22:43 for a 30th place finish in a 6K race held in East Lansing, Mich. The senior also added in a 24:01 to place in 66th at the All-Ohio Championships in Cedarville during the Bears’ second 5K run of the year.

For her career, Smith, in addition to taking home Mid-South Conference ROW honors this past week (Oct. 7), won MSC Runner of the Week honors for the weeks of Sept. 11, 2017, Sept. 18, 2017, Oct. 2, 2017 and Oct. 23, 2017.

The women’s cross country unit, along with the men, will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 11 when the two units compete in the #JennaStrong Fall Invitational in Wilmington, Ohio.

