Bobcats shut out in road loss to Symmes Valley

WILLOW WOOD – Symmes Valley had to wait a full year to avenge last season’s loss to Green in Franklin Furnace.

But, with a 7-0 win over the Bobcats in Willow Wood to kickoff SOC I play, Symmes Valley did just that.

The game’s lone score came in the third quarter when junior running back Josh Ferguson scored from three yards out.

In the win, the Vikings defense limited Green to just 190 yards of total offense, 119 of it coming on the ground.

With first and goal on the nine yard line, Green had prime real estate to try and put the ball in the end zone and potentially win the game with a two point try.

However, a sack by the Vikings defense and a personal foul on the Bobcats backed Green’s offense up past their comfort zone, ultimately leading to the game sealing interception by Symmes Valley junior Luke Leith.

Green was led on offense by senior Alec Smith who finished with 10 carries for 65 yards and receiver Ethan Huffman who led with one catch for 56 yards.

Green will host Notre Dame next Friday in their home SOC opener while Symmes Valley will travel to Eastern.

Green 0 0 0 0 = 0

Sym. Valley 0 0 7 0 = 7

Third Quarter

SV — Josh Ferguson 3 run (Gavan Yates kick)

——

Gr SV

First downs 15 8

Rushes-yards 117 36-141

Passing yards 73 8

Total yards 190 149

Cmp-Att-Int 5-12-1 1-1-0

Fumbles-lost 5-1 1-0

Penalties-yards 6-35 8-85

Punts-average 1-16.0 3-27.6

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Green: Trevor Darnell 13-25, Alec Smith 10-65, Lonnie 9-36; Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 11-29, Caleb Mullins 3-4, Luke Leith 4-5, Levi Niece 1-3, Ethan Patterson 9-72, Nick Strow 8-28.

PASSING — Green: Trevor Darnell 5-12-1 73; Symmes Valley: Luke Leith 1-1-0 8.

RECEIVING — Green: Huffman 1-56, Lonnie Smith 2-12; Symmes Valley: Caleb Mullins 1-8.

