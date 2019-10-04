Northwest sweeps West in boys-girls double header

MCDERMOTT – Northwest got the best of West in a boys-girls soccer double header to earn each program’s first win at the newly renovated Roy Rogers Field in McDermott.

Northwest 7, West 0 – Girls Soccer

When the Lady Mohawks were able to find the back of the net in Thursday’s win over West, they did so in bunches, particularly in the second half.

After taking a 3-0 lead into the half, Northwest scored two goals in the first two minutes of the second half, both within 17 seconds of the other, and with 21:45 and 20:38 left in the game, the Mohawks found the back of the net two more times. Four goals scored in pairs within a minute and a half of each other in a scoring frenzy is what ultimately led the Mohawks to score their season high in goals in the program’s first win at the newly renovated Roy Rogers Field.

“We were able to move the ball well tonight,” Mohawks coach Tim Amburgey said following the win. “This field is wide, so we were able to spread things out quite a bit tonight, push things through the corner. Had several girls score tonight, just an overall good team win.”

In the first half, it was junior Katie Argueta who was able to find the back of the net for two scoring opportunities at the 32:16 and 5:48 marks of the first half respectively. Junior Ellie Curtis scored the Mohawks other goal in the first half at the 24:51 mark to give her team a 2-0 advantage at the time of scoring.

Eva Reyes found the back of the net at the 38:30 mark of the second half to put the Mohawks ahead 4-0 until Madison Montavon scored 17 seconds later at 38:13 to put her team ahead 5-0.

Reyes scored her second goal of the night at 21:45 left in the second half to put Northwest ahead 6-0 until just over a minute later at 20:38 Curtis scored her second goal of the night to push Northwest ahead 7-0.

Argueta, Reyes, and Curtis each found the back of the net twice in Thursday’s win over West.

“As we’ve adjusted to the new field, trying to adjust to the speed of it,” Amburgey said. “We’ve been working those three together in combinations quite a bit, and tonight it panned out for us.”

Amburgey, an alumnus of the Northwest boys soccer program, believes that the energizing of Northwest community due to the facility upgrades at Roy Rogers Field is paying dividends to the players of his and other Northwest sports programs, and vice-versa.

“It’s great to see the community energized,” Amburgey said. “Not just soccer, but football, cheerleaders, the band. The whole community is energized, it gives us a little more pep in our step. I was here when we first started the program in 87-88, played on those teams, and to know where we were to where we are now, we now have a facility that we can be proud of.”

Thursday’s win for the Mohawks snaps a five game losing streak and a six game non-winning streak. Heading into the sectional draw Sunday and the final week of the regular season next week, Amburgey is hoping to get some positive results in their final two games before postseason play begins.

“We’ve had a rough stretch, so we’ve been trying to stay positive and we have,” Amburgey said. “Heading into the final week we have two tough matches: one against Waverly and one against Southeastern. We’re hoping to come away with some positive results heading into that first tournament game. Keeping our fingers crossed, we’re hoping we can get a home tournament game.”

Northwest 6, West 1 – Boys Soccer

After winning an outright SOC II championship two years ago and competing to the very end for last year’s conference championship, it’s safe to say that this year’s Northwest boys soccer season hasn’t quite lived up to those same expectations.

But with an underclassmen-heavy roster and after the graduation of eight seniors, four of which who were all-district, Mohawks coach Josh Keeney knew this season would be a bit of an adjustment for himself and his players.

“We knew this season was going to be an adjustment for us,” Keeney said. “We lost eight seniors, one all-state guy and three all-district guys, lost 90% of our scoring from last season. But we’ve had a lot of young guys step in for us, the seniors that we do have are stepping up and leading for our young guys. They’ve improved since game one, that’s all we can ask of them.”

Once Northwest was able to work the middle of the field to create space and scoring opportunities, the goals quickly followed, elevating the Mohawks to earn the program’s first home win of the season and first win on the newly renovated Roy Rogers Field.

“I thought we kind of came out flat to start the game like we have in our last couple of games,” Mohawks coach Josh Keeney said following the win. “Finally started picking things up towards the end of the second half, able to put some goals in. Second half I thought we really picked up our intensity, started playing balls forward instead of side to side. Had some young guys step up for us and put some goals away for us. It feels good to be able to play and win on the turf, feels good to have all this new stuff coming in. Our kids are excited, we’re having more kids come out. Our community’s excited, and I think it’s going to help all of our teams here.”

Northwest scored the game’s first three goals, two of which came in the first half. At the 38:05 mark of the first half, Evan Garrett scored Northwest’s first goal, unassisted, to put the Mohawks ahead 1-0. Over twenty minutes later, Kyle Butler found the back of the net for an unassisted goal at the 17:47 mark to put Northwest ahead 2-0 entering the half.

As Keeney touched on, Northwest played with more energy in the second half and were able to increase their goal scoring production because of it.

Also in the second half, it became the Dylan Dehart show.

Dehart’s first goal of the second half came unassisted at the 36:20 mark to put Northwest ahead 3-0.

West’s Maverick Stone scored at the 30:45 mark of the second half to give West some more energy and cut the Mohawks lead to 3-1.

Nearly five minutes later at the 25:37 mark of the second half, Dehart picked up his only assist in a goal scored by freshman Devin Schackart to put Northwest ahead 4-1.

Dehart would score the game’s final two goals with 1:21 of each other at the 19:31 and 18:10 marks respectively, the first being assisted by fellow junior Levi Tackett and the second being unassisted.

“Once we talked to Dylan at halftime, I think he realized he needed to do a little bit more in the middle of the field, play balls outside which opens the middle back up for himself,” Keeney said. “I thought he did really great in the second half putting balls away, being able to beat guys one on one, and that really opened it up for us.”

With Thursday’s win, Northwest improves to 4-8-1 (2-5-1 SOC II). With Sunday’s sectional draw looming ahead of the final week of regular season play next week, Keeney still feels strongly that if his group can put together a full game of soccer, they can be dangerous come tournament time.

“We just have to work on putting two halves together,” Keeney said. “I think we’ve played with some of the best teams in our district for a good half. Played Minford to 2-1, they’ll probably be a two or three seed, we beat Clay and they’ll be a top team. I think if we can put two halves together, we can play with anyone.”

Northwest junior Kyle Butler’s first half goal gave the Mohawks a 2-0 lead over West going into halftime. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_IMG_6600.jpg Northwest junior Kyle Butler’s first half goal gave the Mohawks a 2-0 lead over West going into halftime. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Northwest junior Katie Argueta scored two first half goals in the Mohawks 7-0 home win over West. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_IMG_6351.jpg Northwest junior Katie Argueta scored two first half goals in the Mohawks 7-0 home win over West. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Mohawks earn first wins at newly renovated Roy Rogers Field

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

