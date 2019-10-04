Clay sweeps Symmes Valley

WILLOW WOOD – In an SOC I Division IV contest, the Clay Panthers defeated the Symmes Valley Vikings 3-0 (25-16, 25-3, 25-20).

With Thursday’s win, Clay improves to 11-8 overall with a 9-3 record in SOC I play.

Jaelyn Warnock led the Panthers in kills with a team high 19. Jordy Mathias, McKayla Colley, and Shaley Munion each finished with three kills.

With 19 kills being added to her total, Warnock, a senior hitter, leads the state of Ohio’s Division IV schools in kills with 354 thus far through the season.

Munion led the Panthers in aces and assists with a team high three and 24 respectively. Morgan McCoy stood out at the net for the Panthers in the win with a team high seven solo blocks.

Kyleigh Oliver led Clay with 13 digs and 10 service receptions. Kailey Ware led the Panthers with a team high 21 service points.

Clay will host South Point Monday in a non-league contest to kick off the final week of regular season play.

Warnock leads D4 in kills