Slusher records 1,000th dig

Minford senior libero Maddie Slusher recorded her 1,000th career dig during the Falcons home game vs. South Webster Thursday night. Slusher was recognized during Thursday’s game for her outstanding accomplishment. Pictured with Slusher is Falcons coach Rachael Stapleton.

