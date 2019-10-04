Roundup: Pirates clinch share of SOC II, Mohawks sweep West

Lady Pirates clinch share of SOC II

OAK HILL – The more things change, the more they stay the same.

This season, with Eastern as a member of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II, the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates are playing 16 conference matches – instead of the longtime traditional 14.

No worries, though, as Wheelersburg won in straight games on Thursday at Oak Hill – while clinching at least a share of the SOC II championship in the process.

The Lady Pirates – which still have yet to lose a single solitary set all season – swept the Lady Oaks 25-10, 25-15 and 25-9, remaining perfect on the year at 17-0 and 13-0 in the SOC II.

The usual suspects were at it again for the Lady Pirates, as Kylee Barney amassed 14 kills and Mallory Bergan 10, including a block apiece.

Lauren Jolly set for 30 assists, and amounted 15 service points, including an ace.

Bergan with nine, Kaylee Darnell with eight, and Emily Boggs with six paced the Pirates in digs, while Darnell delivered 11 points and two aces.

Wheelersburg was set to host Portsmouth and North Adams in a non-league triangular match on Saturday.

Northwest sweeps West

WEST PORTSMOUTH – The Northwest Lady Mohawks made it a sweep of the host Portsmouth West Lady Senators on Thursday, winning 25-20, 25-11 and 25-14.

Northwest is now 15-4 for the season – and 10-4 in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

West, which won its first match of the season on Monday night by defeating Portsmouth, fell to 1-16 – and remains winless (0-13) in the league.

Haidyn Wamsley and Valerie Eury amassed 10 kills apiece for the Mohawks, as Wamsley added three blocks and three aces.

Reagan Lewis set for 28 assists, chipping in three kills and two ace serves.

Addisyn Newman notched five kills and Audrey Knittel another four, as Ava Jenkins – like Lewis – landed three kills.

Jenkins had 10 service receptions and eight digs, while Lydia Emmons added seven service receptions, three aces and nine digs.

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved