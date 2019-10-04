Week six football previews

Now that we’re into week six of the high school football season in southern Ohio, it’s time to look at Scioto County’s opening games against conference opponents for the 2019 season.

(3-2) Green at (4-1) Symmes Valley

Green walked away winners a year ago against Symmes Valley by just a touchdown.

This season, the most interesting thing going into this match-up is how Symmes Valley and Green both competed against Fairview (Ky.). The Vikings defeated the Eagles two weeks ago 50-6 while Green slipped at Fairview 26-22 a week ago.

Symmes Valley’s rushing attack and how the Bobcats hope to stop it will be one of the deciding factors in this SOC I opening game.

Last year’s result: Green 22, Symmes Valley 15

(1-4) Eastern at (1-3) East

In their last two games, East has been outscored 77-0 in the first half (losses to Dayton Christian and Symmes Valley).

With SOC I foe Eastern travelling to Sciotoville to kick off the Tartans conference schedule, a quick start is more than necessary to give East a chance to compete and earn a home conference win.

Last year’s result: Eastern 46, East 14

(2-3) Northwest at (0-5) Notre Dame (10/5)

After back-to-back losses against conference opponents of old (Oak Hill and Valley), Northwest must now look forward to their conference slate with a road trip to Spartan Stadium to face the Notre Dame Titans.

For those with an excellent memory, it was week six a year ago when Notre Dame earned their first win of the season against an undefeated Green team at Spartan Stadium. Could the Titans play spoiler in week six in back to back seasons?

Last year’s result: Northwest 35, Notre Dame 14

(2-3) Coal Grove at (4-1) Portsmouth

One of Portsmouth’s three regular season losses a year ago came at the hands of the Coal Grove Hornets, 36-34. In fact, since joining the OVC beginning with the 2015 football season, Portsmouth has not defeated Coal Grove in their four meetings while being outscored 129-75.

Portsmouth sophomore quarterback Drew Roe threw his first career interception last week at Gallia Academy, a remarkable feat for a young quarterback who seemingly only has room to improve.

Last year’s result: Coal Grove 36, Portsmouth 34

(4-1) Waverly at (2-3) West

After back to back road games against Wellston and Raceland, West returns to ‘The Rock’ Friday to open SOC II play against Waverly’s high powered offense.

In their first five games, Waverly is averaging 34.4 points per game compared to the Senators 23.6 points per game in 2019.

Tigers running back Payton Shoemaker has had a standout start to the 2019 season on the ground.

Last year’s result: Waverly 35, West 19

(2-3) Oak Hill at (4-1) Valley

The big question going into this game is how will Valley deal with the bevy of injuries they sustained in their road win over Northwest last week.

Starting quarterback Andrew Andronis is out for the season after having surgery to repair his broken clavicle, and the status of starting running back Kayden Mollette entering Friday’s game is uncertain.

Sustaining health through this game and through the rest of their regular season will be key if the Indians want to push for a playoff bid in Division VI.

Last year’s result: Did not play

(2-3) Wheelersburg at (5-0) Minford *Game of the Week*

Wheelersburg’s three losses came at the hands of Division V Ironton, and Division III’s Bishop Hartley and Jackson. However, the last time the Pirates lost an SOC II regular season game was 2013.

The last time Minford defeated the Pirates was four years prior in 2009.

Wheelersburg more than got the better of Minford last year at Ed Miller Stadium to the tune of a 49-0 win.

This time when the Pirates and Falcons square off, it’ll be one of the more pivotal games so far this season in determining postseason rankings in Division V Region 19 and determining a potential favorite for the SOC II crown in the final four weeks of the regular season.

Last year’s result: Wheelersburg 49, Minford 0

Northwest’s Nathan Rivers with a carry in the Mohawks week five home game against county rival Valley at Roy Rogers Field in McDermott. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Nathan-Rivers.jpg Northwest’s Nathan Rivers with a carry in the Mohawks week five home game against county rival Valley at Roy Rogers Field in McDermott. Photo courtesy of Laci Timmons

By Jacob Smith

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

