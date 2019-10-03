Three Pirates advance to district tourney

PORTSMOUTH – On Tuesday and Wednesday, Portsmouth High School and the William H. Daehler Tennis Center on the campus of Shawnee State University hosted the 2019 Southeast District Division II girls tennis sectional tournament to determine who would advance to next week’s district tournament on the campus of Ohio University in Athens.

106 student-athletes from 16 schools across the Southeast District descended to Portsmouth to compete in this year’s Division II sectional tournament.

The top six singles players and top six doubles partners advance to this year’s district tournament in Athens next week.

Scioto County will send three players to this year’s Division II district tournament in Athens: Wheelersburg’s Cadie Jenkins will advance after placing sixth in singles and Wheelersburg’s Maddie Gill and Kaitlyn Sommer will advance after finishing as runners up in the sectional tournament Wednesday.

Jenkins finished in sixth overall in singles by winning her first two matches and finishing play Wednesday falling to Washington Court House’s Congo in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) to finish play in this year’s sectional tournament with a 3-3 overall record.

Gill and Sommer finished this year’s sectional tournament with a 6-1 overall record ultimately falling in the championship match to a talented duo of Athens players (Brannan & Chen) in a down to the wire match (6-4, 5-7, 8-10).

See a full list of results from this year’s sectional tournament below, and stay tuned next week for a recap on how Wheelersburg’s trio of district tournament bound players do in their trip to Athens next week.

Singles qualifiers for D2 district tournament 1. S. Gray – Unioto 2. M. Shipley – Adena 3. M. Humphreys – Jackson 4. B. Foose – Washington Court House 5. S. Congor – Washington Court House 6. Cadie Jenkins – Wheelersburg

Doubles qualifiers for D2 district tournament 1. Brannan/Chen – Athens 2. Gill/Sommer – Wheelersburg 3. Clouse/Lutz – Logan Elm 4. Hall/Maddux – Washington Court House 5. Shaw/Hinton – Circleville 6. Houser/Ephlin – Jackson

Results

SINGLES

First Round

V. Conjeevaram (Athens) d. K. Riley (Minford) 6-0, 6-0.

B. Anderson (Logan Elm) d. T. Fulgham (Circleville) 6-1, 6-4.

J. Smith (Vinton County) d. V. Wheeler (Notre Dame) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

B. Tan (Athens) d. M. Kobayashi (Washington Court House) 6-3, 6-4.

J. Ousley (Vinton County) d. C. Crouch (Hillsboro) 6-3, 6-1.

J. Platz (Logan Elm) d. S. Chabot (Portsmouth) 6-1, 6-4.

I. Stafford (Jackson) d. C. Cutright (Athens) 6-3, 6-4.

J. Johnson (Ironton) d. S. Sutherland (Portsmouth) 6-0, 6-2.

A. Holtgrew (Notre Dame) d. E. Jenkins (Circleville) 7-5, 6-3.

G. Egbert (Valley) d. B. Jarrell (Minford) 6-0, 6-1.

E. Griescheimer (Unioto) d. A. Peck (Vinton County) 6-4, 7-5.

K. Caskey (Ironton) d. Swepston (Waverly) 6-1, 6-0.

E. Bennington (Logan Elm) d. E. Gahm (Valley).

A. Nicholas (Hillsboro) d. S. Kataria (Wheelersburg).

Second Round

S. Gray (Unioto) d. Conjeeveram (Athens) 6-0, 6-0.

B. Anderson (Logan Elm) d. T. Hamm (Wheelersburg) 6-1, 6-0.

S. Conger (Washington Court House) d. K. Penrod (Waverly) 3-6, 6-4, 10-4.

J. Smith (Vinton County) d. R. Johnson (Valley) 6-1, 6-0.

M. Shipley (Adena) d. B. Tan (Athens) 6-0, 6-0.

J. Ousley (Vinton County) d. L. Bragg (Jackson) 6-1, 6-0.

K. Dodgein (Ironton) d. A. Michael (Circleville) 7-4, 7-5, 10-3.

C. Jenkins (Wheelersburg) d. S. Chabot (Portsmouth) 2-6, 6-2, 1-4.

I. Stafford (Jackson) d. E. Bellaw (Waverly) 6-3, 6-3.

N. Edwards (Unioto) d. Johnson (Ironton) in forfeit.

A. Holtgrew (Notre Dame) d. Studebaker (Hillsboro) 2-6, 6-4, 11-9.

B. Foose (Washington Court House) d. G. Ebgert (Valley) 6-0, 6-1.

M. Humphreys (Jackson) d. E. Greisheimer (Unioto) 6-0, 6-0.

S. Lemaster (Portsmouth) d. K. Caskey (Ironton) 6-1, 6-1.

E. Bennington (Logan Elm) d. I. Cassidy (Notre Dame) 6-1, 6-3.

A. Nicholas (Hillsboro) d. K. Kinny (Minford) 7-5, 6-3.

Third Round

S. Gray (Unioto) d. B. Anderson (Logan Elm) 6-0, 6-0.

S. Conger (Washington Court House) d. J. Smith (Vinton County) 6-2, 6-0.

M. Shipley (Adena) d. J. Ousley (Vinton County) 6-1, 6-0.

C. Jenkins (Wheelersburg) d. K. Dodgein (Ironton) 6-1, 6-0.

N. Edwards (Unioto) d. I. Stafford (Jackson) 6-2, 6-2.

B. Foose (Washington Court House) d. A. Holtgrew (Notre Dame) in forfeit.

M. Humphreys (Jackson) d. S. Lemaster (Portsmouth) 6-0, 6-0.

E. Bennington (Logan Elm) d. A. Nichols (Hillsboro) 6-0, 6-0.

Quarterfinals

S. Gray (Unioto) d. S. Conger (Washington Court House) 6-0, 6-0.

M. Shipley (Adena) d. C. Jenkins (Wheelersburg) 6-0, 6-2.

B. Foose (Washington Court House) d. N. Edwards (Unioto) 2-6, 6-3, 10-2.

M. Humphreys (Jackson) d. E. Bennington (Logan Elm) 6-1, 6-0.

Losers Bracket Semifinals

S. Conger (Washington Court House) d. E. Bennington (Logan Elm).

C. Jenkins (Wheelersburg) d. N. Edwards (Unioto).

Semifinals

S. Gray (Unioto) d. Humphreys (Jackson) 6-0, 6-0.

M. Shipley (Adena) d. B. Foose (Washington Court House) 6-0, 7-5.

Losers Bracket Finals

S. Conger (Washington Court House) d. C. Jenkins (Wheelersburg) 6-4, 6-3

Finals

S. Gray (Unioto) d. M. Shipley (Adena) 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

First Round

Malone/Carper (Jackson) d. Newsome/Worth (Washington Court House) 6-2, 6-0.

Pennington/Hanna (Unioto) d. Newsome/Koogler (Hillsboro) 7-5, 6-2.

White/Gross (Vinton County) d. Howard/Williams (Valley) 6-4, 6-4.

Clouse/Lutz (Logan Elm) d. Delawder/Arnett (Ironton) 6-4, 6-2.

Wrage/Brankenbeckly (Minford) d. Smith/Thomas (Waverly) 6-1, 6-1.

Boland/Beckett (Notre Dame) d. Kegg/Potts (Portsmouth) 6-1, 6-0.

Shaw/Hinton (Circleville) d. Sugiyama/Strickland (Athens) 6-1, 6-2.

Hackworth/Dutey (Ironton) Ford/McClanahan (Circleville) 6-2, 6-0.

Nelson/Sutter (Notre Dame) d. Hamilton/Walker (Wheelersburg) 6-1, 6-2.

Houser/Eplin (Jackson) d. Smith/Miller (Logan Elm) 6-2, 6-2.

Wilburn/Barker (Waverly) d. Prater/Akers (Minford) 6-4, 6-2.

Stevens/Tackett (Valley) d. Soto/Boehm (Portsmouth) 6-2, 6-2.

Lindsey/Hamed (Unioto) d. Norman/Wilson (Hillsboro) 6-0, 6-2.

Hall/Maddux (Washington Court House) d. Jones/Moore (Vinton County) 6-0, 6-0.

Second Round

Gill/Sommer (Wheelersburg) d. Malone/Carter (Jackson) 6-0, 6-1.

Pennington/Hanna (Unioto) d. White/Gross (Vinton County) 6-3, 6-4.

Clouse/Lutz (Logan Elm) d. Wrgae/Blankenbeckley (Minford) 6-1, 6-1.

Shaw/Hinton (Circleville) d. Boland/Beckett (Notre Dame) 6-1, 6-4.

Brannan/Chen (Athens) d. Hackworth/Dutey (Ironton) 6-0, 6-1.

Houser/Eplin (Jackson) d. Nelson/Sutter (Notre Dame) 6-3, 6-1.

Wilburn/Barker (Waverly) d. Stevens/Tackett (Valley) 7-6, 6-2.

Hall/Maddux (Washington Court House) d. Lindsey/Hamed (Unioto) 6-2, 6-0.

Quarterfinals

Gill/Sommer (Wheelersburg) d. Pennington/Hanna (Unioto) 6-0, 6-0.

Clouse/Lutz (Logan Elm) d. Shaw/Hinton (Circleville) 6-2, 6-2

Brannan/Chen (Athens) d. Houser/Eplin (Jackson) 6-2, 6-1.

Hall/Maddux (Washington Court House) d. Wilburn/Barker (Waverly) 6-3, 7-5.

Losers Bracket Semifinals

Shaw/Hinton (Circleville) d. Pennington/Hanna (Unioto) 6-4, 6-3.

Houser/Eplin (Jackson) d. Wilburn/Barker (Waverly)6-3, 6-1.

Semifinals

Gill/Sommer (Wheelersburg) d. Clouse/Lutz (Logan Elm) 6-1, 6-3.

Brannan/Chen (Athens) d. Hall/Maddux (Washington Court House) 6-0, 6-3.

Losers Bracket Finals

Shaw/Hinton (Circleville) d. Houser/Eplin (Jackson) 6-4, 6-1.

Finals

Brannan/Chen (Athens) d. Gill/Sommer (Wheelersburg) 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Wheelersburg’s doubles team of Maddie Gill (back) and Kaitlyn Sommer (front) advance to next week’s Division II girls tennis district tournament. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_IMG_6320.jpg Wheelersburg’s doubles team of Maddie Gill (back) and Kaitlyn Sommer (front) advance to next week’s Division II girls tennis district tournament. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Gill, Sommer, Jenkins finish in top six to advance to Athens

Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

