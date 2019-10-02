Pirates place 7th in D-II district golf

WILLIAMSPORT – The Southern Ohio Conference, at least individually, acquitted itself quite well with Wednesday’s Division II boys golf district tournament.

But unfortunately for the Wheelersburg Pirates, and a pair of Portsmouth West performers, Wednesday at Crown Hill Golf Club was when – and where – their 2019 golf seasons came to a close.

The Pirates, which qualified for the district meet as a team, placed seventh out of the 10 clubs which advanced from the Southeast District sectional competition last week.

But with only one team and only a single individual not on a qualifying team advancing to the state, odds were indeed favorable that the overwhelming majority of players on Wednesday would see their seasons end.

However, Waverly senior Conner Heffner has advanced to the state tournament, as he was the medalist runner-up with a smooth 77.

As a group, the Tigers took eighth and finished immediately behind the Pirates, as Wheelersburg had a team total of 367 while Waverly wound up with a 368.

The Pirates also qualified for the district two years ago, as individually, junior Trevin Mault has now competed in the district all three seasons.

This year, Mault fired an 81 at Crown Hill, shooting a 38 on the front side and a 43 on the back.

His score was good for seventh-place overall, as there were an even 60 golfers that competed in the district on Wednesday.

Mault has improved in each of his three district meets, lowering his total from an

86 as a freshman to 84 as a sophomore.

His teammate, senior Tanner Stevenson, shot an 85 – with a 44 on the Crown Hill front and a 41 on the back side.

Stevenson tied Reece Thomas of Gallia Academy for 10th, as he was playing in his second district – but also his final match.

As a sophomore, Stevenson shot a 95 at the district.

Besides Mault’s 81 and Stevenson’s 85, the other counting cards for the Pirates came courtesy of a pair of sophomores.

Cooper McKenzie shot a pair of 47s for a 94, while Sean Little landed a 54 and a 53 for 107.

Wheelersburg’s non-counting score belonged to freshman Levi Kidd (127).

Representing the Senators were sophomore Roark Brynden and junior Eli Adkins, as Brynden – with a 41 and a 42 for an 83 – captured a ninth-place effort.

Adkins, tied for 20th overall with Galla Academy’s Cooper Davis, amounted an 88 – with a 45 on the front and a 43 on the back.

Portsmouth West was one of last season’s 10 qualifying teams – as Brynden turned in an 84 a year ago while Adkins amassed a 105.

Also competing in his second district was Oak Hill sophomore Kameron Maple, who advanced individually – and was actually the sectional medalist runner-up with Mault.

Both shot a 77 in the Portsmouth Elks sectional, as Maple – with a pair of 41s – managed an 82 at the district and placed eighth.

Last season, as Oak Hill had a golf team for the first time, Maple shot an 87.

Unioto swept the top honors on Wednesday, with winning the championship with a 342 and senior Ty Schobelock shooting a 73 to claim the meet medalist.

The Shermans (342) edged out Gallia Academy (345) by three shots for the state berth, as Fairland finished third and was close behind with a 348.

Fairfield Union (365) edged Alexander (366) for fourth, as Chesapeake (366), Wheelersburg (367) and Waverly (368) were the next three teams in line.

Rounding out the 10 team tallies were New Lexington (375) and Circleville (368).

A complete list of results can be found at www.baumspage.com

Wheelersburg junior Trevin Mault shot the low round (81) amongst Scioto County competitors at Wednesday’s Division II boys golf district tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_IMG_5359.jpg Wheelersburg junior Trevin Mault shot the low round (81) amongst Scioto County competitors at Wednesday’s Division II boys golf district tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

West duo, Oaks’ Maple compete

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved