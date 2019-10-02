Farmer named MSC Runner of the Week for second time in 2019

Behind another stellar effort that included a top-10 time in the All-Ohio Championships on Saturday, Seth Farmer was able to take home his second Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week Award in 2019 and the seventh of his career in a release that was made public by MSC officials on Monday.

Farmer, who ran a 25:40 to come within 16 seconds of his season-best 8K time of 25:24, has finished no worse than 12th overall in each of the three races that the senior has participated in during the 2019 season (third of 94 runners at the Mid-South Conference Previews, a 5K, 12th of 326 runners in the Spartan Invitational, and eighth of 301 runners at the 65th All-Ohio Championships) and has finished in the 96th percentile of every race that he’s run so far when compared to his competition. Additionally, Farmer has only been beaten by two NAIA runners all year long, which were Hunter Hoover, his teammate, and Freed-Hardeman’s Tyler Alverson, at the MSC Previews.

At the Mid-South Conference Previews, Farmer’s time of 16:06 put the senior as the third best runner in the 8K as the senior placed himself behind Hoover’s 16:05 and Alverson’s 15:57 in the event. Farmer and Hoover led nine SSU runners who placed in the top-20 overall, including five in the top-seven, in a dominating performance.

Over the past two-and-a-half weeks, Farmer’s consistency has shown up in a big way as the senior followed up his 25:24 at the Spartan Invitational with a 25:40 at the All-Ohio Championships this past Saturday. In both of those events, Farmer edged a combined 66 NCAA Division I runners, including 40 alone this past weekend, from Xavier, Ohio, Dayton, Akron, and Kent State, among others.

This week’s MSC ROW Award is the seventh for Farmer in his storied career. The senior from Piketon, Ohio also obtained the award on Sept. 16 of this season, with addition MSC Runner of the Week honors previously coming on Oct. 17, 2016, Sept. 11, 2017, Oct. 17, 2017, Sept. 17, 2018, and Oct. 1, 2018.

