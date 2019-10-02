Lady Pirates sweep Mohawks, now 15-0

McDERMOTT – The calendar month may change, but the results – and good vibes – do not for the Wheelersburg High School volleyball team.

That’s because the visiting Pirates completed yet another Southern Ohio Conference Division II sweep on Tuesday, making short work with host Northwest 25-14, 25-11 and 25-10.

The win gave the Lady Pirates the season sweep of the Mohawks, moving them to now 15-0 – and 12-0 atop the SOC II.

In addition, Wheelersburg has yet to drop a single set all season.

Northwest, with the loss, fell to 12-4 – and 9-4 in the league.

Against the Lady Mohawks, Alli McQuay led the way for Wheelersburg with 10 kills, followed by Kylee Barney with eight kills and six blocks and Mallory Bergan with six kills and four blocks.

Lauren Jolly set for 31 assists.

Bergan and Darnell delivered 11 digs apiece, as Darnell had a 100-percent defensive grade-out as well as receiving.

Darnell, Jolly and Emily Boggs all added nine service points, as Boggs served up a pair of aces.

After hosting SOC I front-runner Notre Dame for a non-league encounter on Wednesday, the Pirates return to the road – and return to SOC II action – at Oak Hill on Thursday.

Staff Report

