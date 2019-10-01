Sectional tennis underway

Sectional tennis play kicked off Tuesday morning at the William H. Daehler Tennis Center on the campus of Shawnee State University at the Trojan Athletic Complex on the campus of Portsmouth High School in downtown Portsmouth. Stay tuned to https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/category/sports and Portsmouth Daily Times on Facebook for full results of Tuesday and Wednesday’s sectional tennis tournaments late Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Sectional tennis play kicked off Tuesday morning at the William H. Daehler Tennis Center on the campus of Shawnee State University at the Trojan Athletic Complex on the campus of Portsmouth High School in downtown Portsmouth. Stay tuned to https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/category/sports and Portsmouth Daily Times on Facebook for full results of Tuesday and Wednesday’s sectional tennis tournaments late Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_IMG_6174.jpg Sectional tennis play kicked off Tuesday morning at the William H. Daehler Tennis Center on the campus of Shawnee State University at the Trojan Athletic Complex on the campus of Portsmouth High School in downtown Portsmouth. Stay tuned to https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/category/sports and Portsmouth Daily Times on Facebook for full results of Tuesday and Wednesday’s sectional tennis tournaments late Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. Jacob Smith | Daily Times