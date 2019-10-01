OHSAA releases second computer points rankings

PORTSMOUTH – Tuesday afternoon, the OHSAA released their second version of 2019 high school football computer points rankings.

If the high school season ended today, three of Scioto County’s nine teams would be postseason bound. A week ago, five of Scioto County’s nine teams would be postseason bound.

Division V

After being tied with Ironton in last week’s rankings, Minford is now the sole team in first place in the Division V Region 19 rankings with an average of 9.65 computer points compared to the Fighting Tigers 8.95 points.

Minford (5-0) hopes to improve to 6-0 with a home win over SOC II rival Wheelersburg to kickoff league play.

Portsmouth (4-1), following their road loss to Gallia Academy, finds themselves in the sixth spot in the Division V Region 19 rankings with 6.55 points.

Wheelersburg comes in at number seven in the Division V Region 19 rankings with an average of 6.05 points. If their season ended today, the Pirates would once again travel to Ironton for a week eleven rematch with the Fighting Tigers who were ranked #2 in Division V Region 19.

Division VI

Despite earning a road win over Division V Northwest last Friday, Valley dropped from the number eight spot in the Division VI Region 24 rankings to find themselves as the #9 team in their region. Valley will host Oak Hill this Friday to kick-off SOC play.

Division VII

After falling to Fairview a week ago, Green dropped four spots to #12 in the Division VII Region 27 rankings.

East, after losing to Symmes Valley, comes in at #20 in the Division VII Region 27 rankings while Notre Dame rounds out the list at #22.

A full list of the OHSAA’s second computer points rankings can be found at https://ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2019/Polls-ComputerRankings/Week5Rankings.pdf.

RANKINGS (Teams in the Southeast District are bold)

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (5-0) 14.1, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (4-1) 13.15, 3. Euclid (5-0) 12.7152, 4. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-1) 12.3, 5. Brunswick (4-1) 11.5, 6. Canton McKinley (4-1) 11.15, 7. Massillon Jackson (4-1) 10.75, 8. Solon (4-1) 10.45, 9. Strongsville (4-1) 9.25, 10. Medina (3-2) 7.8, 11. Cleveland Heights (4-1) 7.25, 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (2-3) 6.65

Region 2 – 1. Tol. Whitmer (5-0) 12.55, 2. Dublin Jerome (4-1) 11.55, 3. Springboro (5-0) 10.85, 4. Dublin Coffman (4-1) 10.8, 5. Marysville (4-1) 9.1, 6. Springfield (4-1) 7.8, 7. Centerville (3-2) 5.95, 8. Findlay (2-3) 5.65, 9. Perrysburg (3-2) 5.35, 10. Beavercreek (2-3) 4.45, 11. Clayton Northmont (2-3) 3.9, 12. Huber Hts. Wayne (1-4) 3.2

Region 3 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-0) 13.7, 2. Reynoldsburg (5-0) 12.75, 3. Pickerington Central (4-1) 12.7, 4. Westerville Central (5-0) 10.45, 5. Groveport-Madison (4-1) 9.1, 6. Pickerington North (2-3) 7.65, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-1) 7.3, 8. Hilliard Davidson (3-2) 7.1, 9. Hilliard Darby (3-2) 7.0323, 10. New Albany (3-2) 4.95, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (2-3) 4.0, 12. Upper Arlington (2-3) 3.5111

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (5-0) 16.6, 2. Fairfield (5-0) 15.45, 3. Cin. Elder (4-1) 10.25, 4. West Chester Lakota West (3-2) 9.5, 5. Cin. Princeton (3-2) 8.65, 6. Cin. Colerain (4-1) 8.4, 7. Cin. Walnut Hills (3-2) 7.0, 8. Cin. Sycamore (3-2) 6.8, 9. Hamilton (3-2) 6.3, 10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-2) 5.85, 11. Lebanon (3-2) 5.55, 12. Mason (2-3) 4.45

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Massillon Washington (5-0) 13.0, 2. Willoughby South (4-1) 11.35, 3. Mayfield (5-0) 11.2, 4. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-1) 10.15, 5. Massillon Perry (4-1) 8.1, 6. Uniontown Lake (4-1) 6.9, 7. North Canton Hoover (3-2) 6.5, 8. Warren G. Harding (3-2) 6.25, 9. Austintown-Fitch (3-2) 6.2, 10. Bedford (3-2) 5.75, 11. Akron Ellet (3-2) 5.6, tie-12. Kent Roosevelt (3-2) 5.0, tie-12. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (3-2) 5.0

Region 6 – 1. Avon (5-0) 12.15, 2. Olmsted Falls (5-0) 10.85, 3. Cle. Benedictine (5-0) 10.2, 4. Maple Hts. (4-1) 9.3, 5. Amherst Steele (4-1) 9.15, 6. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (3-2) 8.5, 7. Barberton (4-1) 8.45, 8. Avon Lake (4-1) 7.3, 9. Wadsworth (3-2) 5.85, 10. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-2) 5.6, 11. Parma Padua Franciscan (2-3) 5.35, 12. North Royalton (3-2) 4.75

Region 7 – 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-0) 14.5, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (5-0) 11.7576, 3. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-1) 10.35, 4. Westerville South (4-1) 9.4, 5. Troy (4-1) 8.9, 6. Oregon Clay (4-1) 8.1, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-2) 6.8, 8. Mount Vernon (4-1) 6.3, 9. Sylvania Northview (3-2) 5.65, 10. Piqua (3-2) 5.6, 11. Lima Senior (2-3) 5.45, 12. Tol. St. John’s (2-3) 5.25

Region 8 – 1. Canal Winchester (5-0) 12.85, 2. Cin. Turpin (5-0) 12.65, 3. Cin. La Salle (5-0) 12.4402, 4. Harrison (4-1) 10.9, 5. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-1) 10.45, 6. Cin. Winton Woods (4-1) 9.8, 7. Cols. Walnut Ridge (5-0) 9.45, 8. Cols. St. Charles (4-1) 8.5, 9. Oxford Talawanda (4-1) 8.15, tie-10. Morrow Little Miami (4-1) 8.1, tie-10. Xenia (4-1) 8.1, 12. Cin. Anderson (3-2) 8.0

Division III

Region 9 – 1. New Philadelphia (5-0) 12.2, 2. Streetsboro (5-0) 11.75, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-0) 10.55, 4. Aurora (5-0) 10.45, 5. Steubenville (4-1) 9.8612, 6. Niles McKinley (4-1) 8.8, 7. Ravenna (4-1) 8.7, 8. Dover (4-1) 8.6898, 9. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (3-2) 7.75, 10. Akron Coventry (4-1) 7.55, 11. Geneva (4-1) 7.1, 12. Chardon (3-2) 6.75

Region 10 – 1. Mansfield Senior (5-0) 11.7, 2. Medina Buckeye (4-1) 10.1, 3. Bay Village Bay (4-1) 9.8, 4. Norwalk (4-1) 9.55, 5. Sandusky (4-1) 7.45, 6. Richfield Revere (3-2) 7.35, 7. Tiffin Columbian (5-0) 7.05, tie-8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (4-1) 6.7, tie-8. Caledonia River Valley (4-1) 6.7, 10. Rocky River (3-2) 4.5, tie-11. Ashland (1-4) 3.55, tie-11. Norton (2-3) 3.55

Region 11 – 1. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-0) 10.4, 2. Granville (5-0) 9.8, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-1) 9.702, 4. Jackson (5-0) 9.7, tie-5. Zanesville (4-1) 7.9, tie-5. Cols. South (5-0) 7.9, 7. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-1) 7.7343, 8. Thornville Sheridan (4-1) 7.55, 9. London (4-0) 7.1389, 10. Bellbrook (3-2) 6.7, 11. Bellefontaine (4-1) 6.4, 12. Chillicothe Unioto (3-2) 6.2

Region 12 – 1. Wapakoneta (4-1) 10.55, 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-1) 10.1, 3. Franklin (4-1) 8.0, tie-4. Hamilton Badin (3-2) 7.1, tie-4. Hamilton Ross (4-1) 7.1, tie-4. Cin. Hughes (4-1) 7.1, 7. Trotwood-Madison (4-1) 6.5898, 8. St. Marys Memorial (3-2) 6.4, 9. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-1) 6.25, 10. Cin. Mount Healthy (2-3) 5.8, 11. Greenville (3-2) 5.5, 12. Lima Shawnee (3-2) 5.35

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (5-0) 11.05, 2. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (4-1) 9.2, 3. Hubbard (4-1) 8.85, 4. Wintersville Indian Creek (4-1) 8.5, 5. Poland Seminary (3-2) 8.3, 6. Salem (5-0) 8.1, 7. Girard (4-1) 5.35, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-2) 5.25, 9. Chagrin Falls (3-2) 4.95, 10. Struthers (3-2) 3.9, 11. Lisbon Beaver (3-2) 3.8, 12. Navarre Fairless (2-3) 3.6

Region 14 – 1. Galion (5-0) 9.95, 2. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-1) 8.4, 3. LaGrange Keystone (4-1) 8.15, 4. Wauseon (4-1) 8.1, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (4-1) 7.35, 6. Bellevue (4-1) 7.15, 7. Shelby (4-1) 6.7, 8. Huron (4-1) 6.65, 9. Bellville Clear Fork (3-2) 6.15, 10. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-1) 6.1, 11. Clyde (4-1) 6.0, 12. Milan Edison (3-2) 5.35

Region 15 – 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-0) 11.25, 2. Newark Licking Valley (5-0) 10.55, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-0) 9.3876, 4. Waverly (4-1) 8.5, 5. St. Clairsville (4-1) 7.95, 6. New Concord John Glenn (3-2) 6.35, 7. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 5.45, 8. Heath (4-1) 5.3, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (3-2) 5.15, 10. New Lexington (4-1) 4.65, 11. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-2) 4.55, 12. Zanesville Maysville (2-3) 4.1

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 11.5, 2. Cin. Indian Hill (4-1) 9.7, 3. West Milton Milton-Union (5-0) 9.45, 4. Kenton (4-1) 8.9, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-1) 8.75, 6. Waynesville (4-1) 8.05, 7. Germantown Valley View (5-0) 7.65, 8. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-2) 7.35, 9. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-1) 7.3, 10. Bethel-Tate (3-2) 6.85, 11. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-1) 6.15, 12. Day. Northridge (4-1) 5.2

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (5-0) 11.8697, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0) 9.2, 3. Rootstown (5-0) 9.0, 4. Garrettsville Garfield (5-0) 8.85, 5. Bellaire (4-1) 7.15, 6. Mantua Crestwood (4-1) 6.0, tie-7. Canfield South Range (3-2) 5.75, tie-7. Warren Champion (4-1) 5.75, tie-9. Massillon Tuslaw (3-2) 5.55, tie-9. Burton Berkshire (4-1) 5.55, 11. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-1) 5.5, 12. Barnesville (3-2) 4.9727

Region 18 – 1. Pemberville Eastwood (5-0) 11.4, 2. Orrville (5-0) 10.5, 3. Oak Harbor (5-0) 9.85, 4. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-1) 7.55, 5. Marion Pleasant (3-2) 6.45, 6. Northwood (5-0) 6.1212, 7. Beachwood (4-1) 6.05, 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1) 5.75, 9. Tontogany Otsego (3-2) 4.4, 10. Elyria Cath. (2-3) 4.35, 11. Bucyrus Wynford (3-2) 4.2, 12. Richwood North Union (2-3) 4.0747

Region 19 – 1. Minford (5-0) 9.65, 2. Ironton (4-1) 8.95, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) 7.85, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-1) 7.0, 5. Wellston (4-1) 6.6, 6. Portsmouth (4-1) 6.55, 7. Wheelersburg (2-3) 6.05, 8. Chesapeake (3-2) 5.6, 9. Proctorville Fairland (3-2) 5.1, 10. Johnstown-Monroe (2-3) 4.65, 11. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-3) 4.4758, tie-12. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-2) 3.75, tie-12. Williamsport Westfall (3-2) 3.75

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-1) 8.9, 2. West Jefferson (5-0) 8.35, 3. Cin. Taft (4-1) 8.25, 4. West Liberty-Salem (5-0) 7.65, 5. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-0) 7.546, 6. Cin. Madeira (4-1) 6.85, tie-7. Cin. Mariemont (4-1) 6.5, tie-7. Springfield Shawnee (4-1) 6.5, tie-9. London Madison Plains (3-2) 5.15, tie-9. Springfield Greenon (3-2) 5.15, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2) 5.1, 12. Brookville (4-1) 5.0

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. New Middletown Springfield (5-0) 9.5, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0) 9.15, 3. Glouster Trimble (5-0) 8.8, 4. Salineville Southern (5-0) 7.5, 5. Brookfield (4-1) 6.2, 6. Mogadore (4-1) 6.05, 7. Dalton (4-1) 5.6, 8. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-1) 5.35, 9. Mineral Ridge (4-1) 5.3, 10. Belpre (3-2) 5.1, 11. Nelsonville-York (3-2) 4.65, 12. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-2) 3.9

Region 22 – 1. Galion Northmor (5-0) 8.6, 2. Attica Seneca East (5-0) 8.4, 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-0) 7.2, 4. Collins Western Reserve (4-1) 7.05, 5. Howard East Knox (5-0) 6.95, 6. Sullivan Black River (3-2) 5.3, 7. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-2) 4.5, 8. Wellington (3-2) 3.85, 9. Ashland Crestview (3-2) 3.1, tie-10. Centerburg (3-2) 3.0, tie-10. Castalia Margaretta (3-2) 3.0, 12. Bucyrus (2-3) 2.35

Region 23 – 1. Coldwater (5-0) 10.9, 2. Liberty Center (5-0) 9.8, 3. Archbold (5-0) 9.75, 4. Lima Central Cath. (4-1) 8.3, 5. Anna (4-1) 8.2, 6. Minster (4-1) 6.9, 7. Gibsonburg (5-0) 6.65, 8. Harrod Allen East (4-1) 6.5, 9. Sherwood Fairview (4-1) 5.65, 10. Spencerville (3-2) 5.15, 11. Metamora Evergreen (4-1) 4.1, tie-12. Rockford Parkway (2-3) 3.9, tie-12. Hicksville (3-2) 3.9

Region 24 – 1. Chillicothe Southeastern (5-0) 8.3, 2. Frankfort Adena (4-1) 7.6, 3. Grandview Hts. (4-1) 7.55, 4. Mechanicsburg (5-0) 7.45, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-1) 7.4, 6. Arcanum (5-0) 7.1, 7. Cin. Deer Park (4-1) 6.1, 8. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-0) 6.0707, 9. Lucasville Valley (4-1) 5.85, 10. Jamestown Greeneview (2-3) 4.5, 11. New Paris National Trail (4-1) 4.2616, 12. Covington (3-2) 4.05

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1) 6.8889, 2. Wellsville (4-1) 6.15, 3. Toronto (4-1) 5.95, 4. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-2) 5.7, 5. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (3-2) 5.1, 6. Lucas (4-1) 4.9, 7. Malvern (3-2) 4.7758, 8. Independence (3-2) 4.55, 9. Lowellville (4-1) 4.5, 10. Greenwich South Central (4-1) 4.0, 11. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-3) 3.6449, 12. McDonald (2-3) 3.6

Region 26 – 1. McComb (5-0) 7.3, tie-2. Leipsic (5-0) 7.05, tie-2. Norwalk St. Paul (5-0) 7.05, 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-1) 6.05, 5. Arlington (3-2) 4.85, 6. Edgerton (4-1) 4.75, 7. Convoy Crestview (3-2) 4.65, 8. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-2) 3.35, tie-9. Edon (2-3) 3.1, tie-9. Pandora-Gilboa (2-3) 3.1, tie-11. Arcadia (2-3) 2.8, tie-11. Plymouth (3-2) 2.8, tie-11. North Baltimore (3-2) 2.8

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-1) 7.65, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-1) 6.2778, 3. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-0) 6.0758, 4. New Matamoras Frontier (5-0) 5.5687, 5. Newark Cath. (3-2) 5.1, 6. Waterford (4-1) 5.0222, 7. Racine Southern (4-1) 4.7, 8. Hannibal River (3-2) 4.6222, 9. Shadyside (3-2) 4.5939, 10. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (4-1) 4.2646, 11. Reedsville Eastern (3-2) 3.3, 12. Franklin Furnace Green (3-2) 2.8571

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-1) 7.6, 2. Hamilton New Miami (4-0) 6.6111, 3. Cin. College Preparatory (4-1) 5.95, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-0) 5.6212, 5. New Bremen (4-1) 5.6, 6. Fort Loramie (4-1) 5.35, 7. Ansonia (3-2) 3.9, 8. Lockland (2-3) 3.5202, 9. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2) 3.5, 10. Union City Mississinawa Valley (3-2) 3.35, 11. Cin. Hillcrest (3-2) 2.9592, tie-12. Lima Perry (2-3) 2.55, tie-12. DeGraff Riverside (2-3) 2.55

Three Scioto County teams would be postseason bound if season ended today

