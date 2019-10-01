Jeeps bow out of D3 golf tourney

MCDERMOTT – 60 of the Southeast District’s best Division III golfers met Monday morning at the Elks Country Club in McDermott for the Division III boys district golf tournament. The top team and top individual from a non-qualifying team will advance to the Division III state boys golf meet on October 11th and 12th.

Scioto County’s lone team represented at the Division III tournament, South Webster, finished ninth overall out of 10 eligble teams in this year’s district tournament with a combined 387 from their top four individuals.

Jeeps senior Andrew Smith had the low round out of qualifying Jeeps with an 88 (49 front, 39 back) followed by sophomore Cam Carpenter’s 91 (49, 42), sophomore Gavin Baker’s 100 (52, 48), freshman Riley Burnett’s 108 (55, 53), and senior Nick Smith’s 108 (53, 55).

Crooksville’s team of five golfers finished first in the district tournament Monday with a combined team score of 330 led by junior Blake White’s impressive meet-low 72 (36, 36).

Western senior Broc Jordan fired an impressive 78 (38, 40) to qualify for the Division III state tournament as the low individual from a non-qualifying team.

Eastern senior Andrew Cochenour shot an 85 (43-42) during his round Monday after qualifying for the district tournament at last week’s Division III sectional at Franklin Valley Golf Club.

For a full list of results from Monday’s district tournament, head to https://www.baumspage.com/golf/gevent.php?peventID=117&table=C.

South Webster’s Andrew Smith shot a team-low 88 in the Southeast District Division III boys golf tournament Monday morning at the Elks Country Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_IMG_5940.jpg South Webster’s Andrew Smith shot a team-low 88 in the Southeast District Division III boys golf tournament Monday morning at the Elks Country Club. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved