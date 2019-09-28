Gallia Academy hands Trojans first loss of season

GALLIPOLIS – Once Gallia Academy’s defense was able to find a way to stop the reigning Division V Southeast District Player of the Year Talyn Parker after a gashing first quarter, the Trojans offense struggled to find production.

In Gallipolis Friday, the Blue Devils of Gallia Academy ended the Trojans undefeated 4-0 start with a 45-28 loss in OVC play.

Parker scored the Trojans first two Trojan touchdowns, scoring totes of 8 and 66 yards respectively to give Portsmouth a 14-7 lead over Gallia Academy after one.

From the second quarter on, Gallia Academy outscored Portsmouth 38-14 over the final three quarters of play.

In the second quarter, Drew Roe hooked up with one of his familiar targets in Eric Purdy for a 45 yard touchdown strike.

Portsmouth’s fourth and final score of the game would come in the latter stages of the fourth as Roe, still one to make plays at any time, found senior wide receiver Bryce Wallace for a 67 touchdown pitch and catch.

Portsmouth falls to 4-1 with Friday’s loss and will host OVC rival Coal Grove at Trojan Coliseum in downtown Portsmouth.

Box Score

PHS 14 6 0 8 — 28 GAHS 7 21 7 10 — 45

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

P: Talyn Parker 8 run (run failed) 7:53

GA: Michael Beasy 10 run (Andrew Toler kick) 4:34

P: Parker 66 run (Drew Roe run) 4:17

Second Quarter

GA: Cade Roberts 41 pass from Noah Vanco (Toler kick) 9:32

P: Eric Purdy 45 pass from Roe (run failed) 7:51

GA: Beasy 15 run (Toler kick) 5:47

GA: Armstrong 1 run (Toler kick) 0:14

Third Quarter

GA: Armstrong 1 run (Toler kick) 7:49

Fourth Quarter

GA: Briar Williams 55 run (Toler kick) 8:26

GA: Toler 36 field goal 5:39

P: Bryce Wallace 67 pass from Roe (Parker run) 5:23

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * P GA First Downs 8 14 Rushes-Yards 26-116 50-297 Pass Yards 166 79 Total Yards 282 376 Comp-Att-Int 12-22-1 4-10-0 Penalties-Yards 4-40 9-63 Fumbles-Lost 4-1 4-2

RUSHING

P: Talyn Parker 17-133, Drew Roe 7-(-14), TEAM 2-(-3).

GA: James Armstrong 28-152, Michael Beasy 12-70, Briar Williams 2-62, Donevyn Woodson 3-16, Andrew Toler 1-10, Noah Vanco 2-(-11), TEAM 2-(-2).

PASSING

P: Drew Roe 12-22-1 166.

GA: Noah Vanco 4-10-0 79.

RECEIVING

P: Eric Purdy 7-88, Bryce Wallace 2-71, Chris Duff 2-3, Michael Duncan 1-4.

GA: Cade Roberts 2-46, Cameron Webb 1-28, James Armstrong 1-5.

Staff Report

