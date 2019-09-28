Pirates falls at Jackson

JACKSON – A steady dose of Jacob Winters in the second half was all Jackson needed to run away with a 35-15 win over visiting Wheelersburg.

Winters, a 6-1 freshman, ran for 124 yards in the third and fourth quarters, including a 54-yard touchdown gallop on the first play of the second half to make the score 21-2.

The Pirates, 2-3, closed the gap 21-8 with 7:31 to play in the fourth when Makya Mathews plunged in from two yards out.

Quarterback Aaron Masters orchestrated the 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive that saw the sophomore complete passes to Mathews, Evan Horsley and a 30-yarder to Hunter Ruby.

He finished the game with 126 yards passing and completed 13 of 25 passes and had one interception returned for a touchdown.

Jackson’s Evan Spires picked off a Masters’ pass with 3:41 to play in the fourth quarter and returned it from near midfield for a touchdown to make the lead 28-8.

On Wheelersburg’s next play from scrimmage, the 6-0 sophomore defensive back snagged a pass from Kenny Sanderlin and returned it for another score. The back-to-back pick sixes put the game out of reach at 35-8.

Sanderlin led a 47-yard drive and accounted for 43 yards before Eli Swords scored on a one-yard run with 1:03 to play in the game.

Jackson, 5-0, scored with 9:20 to play in the first quarter when Brice Graham plowed in from three yards out.

Quarterback Jared Icenhower ran a keeper into the end zone with 1:23 to go in the opening quarter for the 14-0 Ironman lead.

The Pirates were awarded a safety when Icenhower was called for intentional grounding from within the end zone on third down with 8:19 to play in the second quarter to make the score 14-2.

Wheelersburg finished the game with a total of 261 yards while Jackson racked up 338, with only 18 coming from the air.

Horsley finished the game for Wheelersburg with 46 yards rushing and 55 receiving for a total of 101 yards.

Wheelersburg begins conference play this week by hitting the road once again to take on undefeated SOC II rival Minford Friday.

Wheelersburg senior Kaleb Johnson reaches out his arms to pull down a Jackson ball carrier during the Pirates trip to Alumni Stadium Friday.

