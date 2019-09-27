Shonkwiler recognized for 1,000th assist

Minford junior setter Livi Shonkwiler recorded her 1,000th career assist during the Minford Falcons varsity volleyball game against Northwest Wednesday night. Prior to the Falcons game at home against Oak Hill, Shonkwiler was honored by her coaches and teammates for the accomplishment. Minford defeated Oak Hill in a straight set sweep in SOC II play.

