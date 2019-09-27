Roundup: Jeeps, Mohawks, Falcons earn wins

Boys Soccer

South Webster 3, Valley 2

LUCASVILLE – Something got into the visiting South Webster Jeeps, and specifically sophomore Trae Zimmerman.

That’s because the Jeeps scored three second-half goals, as Zimmerman tallied one and assisted on two others off set pieces – and the Jeeps raced past the Valley Indians 3-2 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys soccer tilt on Thursday night.

South Webster, which lost a critical conference bout 2-1 against Wheelersburg on Tuesday, bounced back to raise its record to 9-3 – and to 6-2 in the SOC II.

After Valley’s Cameron Phillips got the game’s opening goal just four minutes and 42 seconds in, the Jeeps scored three consecutive goals in a matter of 20 minutes in the second half to charge ahead 3-1.

Zimmerman got the equalizer 13-and-a-half minutes in, beating the keeper near post for the 1-1 tie.

Then, four minutes and seven seconds later, the Jeeps took the lead for good – when Tryston Robinson headed Zimmerman’s corner kick to Braden Martin for the go-ahead goal.

With seven minutes and 47 seconds remaining, Zimmerman managed a second assist, directing a free kick which Brice Robnett skipped past the keeper.

The Indians did keep pressuring, and scored on Isaac Slack’s goal a minute-and-a-half later, but the Jeeps held on and earned the victory in come-from-behind fashion.

“We knew coming in to this game that Valley had speed up top and that we had to watch out for counter-attacks, but that’s exactly what got us in the first half. We settled in after that and kept the ball fairly well, but they defended well and kept us scoreless going into halftime. In the second half, we attacked down the sides better and it paid off,” said South Webster coach Corey Claxon. “It was a good high-tempo game and we really had to work together to come from behind in the second half. All in all, we brought it together for the win as we continue to figure out what works the best against our opponents.”

Similar to their match against the Pirates, the Jeeps outshot the Indians 19-10, including a narrow 9-8 advantage on goal.

Robnett with seven shots and Zimmerman with five led South Webster, as Martin, Gavin Bennett and Gabe Ruth recorded two shots apiece.

Four of Zimmerman’s five shots were on goal.

Slack with four and Phillips with two, including two on goal apiece, paced Valley.

Both goalkeepers, including South Webster freshman Jaren Lower, made six saves.

The Jeeps also blanked the Indians in corner kicks, 8-0.

South Webster returned to the road, and returned to non-league action, on Saturday at Lynchburg-Clay.

Volleyball

Northwest 3, Valley 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-13)

Northwest defeated Valley in SOC play Thursday in a clean sweep SOC II road win.

Haidyn Wamsley led the Mohawks offensively with 12 kills, six blocks, and five digs. Setter Reagan Lewis led the Mohawks with a team high 30 assists, four kills, and two blocks.

Ava Jenkins pitched in with eight kills, one block, and five digs while Val Eury chipped in with six kills, one assist, and five digs.

Addisyn Newman finished with six kills and an assist, Lydia Emmons finished with 12 digs and seven service receptions, and Audrey Knittel finished with seven kills.

Northwest improved to 12-3 (9-3 in SOC II) with Thursday’s win, Valley fell to 4-10 (3-9 in SOC II) with the loss.

Girls Soccer

Minford 8, West 0

Minford used an impressive offensive attack Thursday night at home to defeat SOC II rival West 8-0.

Freshman Haley Knore finished with a hat trick in the Lady Falcons win over the Lady Senators, two of which came in the first half.

Kourtney Sherman, Ali Brumfield, Ava Borders, Megan Johnson, and Sarah Bender also each chipped in a goal respectively.

Minford’s Makaya Watters finished with two saves while Neveah Porter finished with one save for Minford. West sophomore Kinslie Scarberry finished the game with 13 saves for the Lady Senators.

“Glad the teams were able to play under the lights tonight,” Minford coach Shane Tieman said. “We played well tonight as a team, there was a lot of balance in our attack. I appreciated the hustle I saw from both teams tonight.”

Box Score

1-0 Kourtney Sherman (M), assisted by Haley Knore (32:14 1H)

2-0 Ali Brumfield (M), unassisted from 25 yards out (24:34 1H)

3-0 Haley Knore (M), unassisted (19:14 1H)

4-0 Ava Borders (M), assisted by Mychal Cron (15:36 1H)

5-0 Haley Knore (M), assisted by Ali Brumfield (14:45 1H)

6-0 Megan Johnson (M), unassisted (6:20 1H)

7-0 Haley Knore (M), unassisted (26:51 2H)

8-0 Sarah Bender (M), unassisted (7:50 2H)

Staff Report

