Week five football previews

It’s hard to believe it’s already the midpoint of the high school football season in Scioto County, but here we are. This year’s midway point comes just a week before both SOC I and SOC II member schools begin their conference portion of the regular season. Let’s dive into each match-up with three games with heavy implications rounding out our list.

(3-1) Green at (1-3) Fairview (Ky.)

Green and Fairview (Ky.) have just one common opponent on their schedules, the Bobcats SOC I rival in Symmes Valley.

In their road trip to Willow Wood a week ago, the Eagles of Fairview under first year head coach Daniel Armstrong fell to the Vikings 50-6.

Green will travel to Westwood Friday winners of their last two games by a 92-8 margin of victory.

Last year’s result: Did not play

(3-1) Symmes Valley at (1-2) East

Yes, Symmes Valley and East are SOC I rivals. No, this game will not have any bearing on their conference record. Prior to the season, East added the Vikings of Symmes Valley as their week five opponent due to both teams having an opening at the midway point.

This game will, however, have an impact on each team’s regular season record, and will, in theory, give each team a good look at each other before the Tartans travel to Willow Wood in week eight for their SOC I match-up.

Last year’s result: East 22, Symmes Valley 18

(2-3) Greenup County at (0-4) Notre Dame

The Musketeers of Greenup County make their way north to the Buckeye state for their final of three match-ups with Scioto County schools (losses to Minford and Wheelersburg by a combined 83-34) against the Titans of Notre Dame.

Spartan Stadium will be the host site for this non-league inter-state matchup between the Musketeers and Notre Dame as the Titans will have to go against senior quarterback and Marshall commit Eli Sammons. Sammons is currently 212 passing yards away from becoming the Northeast Kentucky high school passing yards leader.

Last year’s result: Did not play

(2-2) West at (2-2) Raceland (Ky.)

In their games over the last two seasons which saw both teams earn a win on the others home field, the Rams of Raceland (Ky.) have outscored the Senators of West 48-42.

After falling to Wellston 40-7 in a road trip to face the Golden Rockets, West now continues their two game road stand by travelling across the Ohio River to Kentucky for their sixth meeting with the Rams in the last six seasons.

Last year’s result: Raceland 27, West 15

(4-0) Minford at (2-2) East Clinton

Minford will be vying for their second consecutive 5-0 mark to begin a season in a road trip to Lees Creek to face the East Clinton Astros.

The Astros enter Friday’s game 2-2 following a 26-7 non-league win over Greenfield McClain.

Big plays by Drew Skaggs and Matthew Risner as well as the consistency from Ty Wiget and Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis helped the Falcons hold on to a late lead vs. Wilmington to improve to 4-0.

A road win at East Clinton would improve the Falcons to 5-0 with the visiting Wheelersburg Pirates coming to Muletown next Friday.

Last year’s result: Did not play

(3-1) Valley at (2-2) Northwest *Co-Game of the Week*

The first game of the Bill Crabtree era began with a week one trip to Southeastern. The beginning of a new era and a newly-renovated home for the Northwest Mohawks program as a whole begins this Friday.

Northwest will host former SOC II rival Valley in their opening home game of the 2019 season, a game in which they will be showcasing their newly renovated football complex for the first time for a Friday night football game.

As far as the game is concerned, Valley enters the game winners of three straight after a road win over Circleville a week ago. Northwest traveled to Oak Hill last Friday and fell to the Oaks, a former SOC I rival, and suffered a 42-25 loss.

Both teams will answer a lot of questions in this non-league match-up with what should be a fun night in McDermott, regardless of result, for fans of both teams.

Last year’s result: Did not play

(4-0) Portsmouth at (4-0) Gallia Academy *Co-Game of the Week*

The last two undefeated teams in the Ohio Valley Conference are Portsmouth and Gallia Academy, and they just so happen to meet in this colossal week five contest.

A year ago, the two time defending OVC champion Blue Devils of Gallia Academy travelled to Portsmouth and handed the Trojans a 34-7 loss, one of three regular season losses for Portsmouth.

Portsmouth senior Talyn Parker, coming off his third five touchdown game in the 2019 season, will have plenty to prove Friday in Gallipolis as the Trojans hope to snap the Blue Devils two game winning streak in this series.

Last year’s result: Gallia Academy 34, Portsmouth 7

(2-2) Wheelersburg at (4-0) Jackson *Co-Game of the Week*

Wheelersburg will attempt to keep their rebounded start alive Friday as they travel to Jackson to face the undefeated Ironmen in a highly anticipated non-league matchup between the two historic programs at Alumni Stadium.

Since the renewal of this old-southern Ohio rivalry between the Pirates and the Ironmen in 2012, it’s been Wheelersburg who has owned all but one win in their seven meetings. In those seven meetings, Wheelersburg has outscored Jackson 226-103 with a 6-1 record (2014 home loss to the Ironmen, 27-0).

After an 0-2 start to begin the season, Wheelersburg has since impressed with an overtime win over Ashland and a road thrashing of cross-river rival Greenup County. In their first game against an opponent from Ohio since week two, it’ll be the Pirates who will be attempting to knock off an undefeated Jackson in a matchup many from southern Ohio will have their eyes on.

West senior Mitchell Malnar with an open field carry during the Senators road trip to Wellston last Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Mitchell-Malnar-_-West-Wellston.jpg West senior Mitchell Malnar with an open field carry during the Senators road trip to Wellston last Friday. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

Final week of non-league matchups

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved