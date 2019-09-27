SSU E-Sports continue forward march

Behind the continued consistency of its unit as a whole, the eSports Rocket League Blue and Gray teams at Shawnee State continued their onward march through the National Association of Collegiate eSports’ Rocket League Fall Tournament on Thursday evening as the SSU Blue squad swept Baker (Kan.) by winning 3-0 (4-0, 3-1, 2-1) while the SSU Gray unit dominated as well by sweeping Carl Sandburg (Ill.) via a 3-0 count (6-3, 6-1, 6-0) as both units clinched bids in the third round of the 10-round fall tourney.

Brayden Collier, PJ Fiscus, and Ben Snyder, who represented the SSU Blue squad, and Kolton Bauer, Stephen Good, and Matthew Larson, who were the participants on the SSU Gray squad, continued to show off the strong skills on the vehicular soccer-based game, as the two units dominated play early and often.

The SSU Blue squad, as has been the case throughout its first six games and two matches this week, showed off its outstanding balance as no individual on the Blue unit scored lower than a 348 en route to winning the first two affairs going away.

Collier (Gamertag: Scratch) posted four goals and two assists over the first two affairs while Snyder (Gamertag: Monster), in his first two games of the year, posted two goals and an assist on his own accord. Fiscus, meanwhile, added in a dynamite effort by making four saves, collecting three assists, and scoring a goal en route to performing in all facts en route to the win.

In the third contest, SSU found themselves in a dogfight with Baker as goals became harder to come by. However, Fiscus made three saves for a second consecutive game, and combined with Snyder for a goal apiece as the Bears squeaked out a win over the Wildcats.

For the match, Fiscus — who is already a grand champion in the Rocket League game — led the way by totaling a high score of 1,377 points. The freshman also saved a team-best eight shots and put five of his 11 total shots in the back of the net while adding two assists en route to a 12-point night. Collier’s total score of 1,053 (four goals, two assists, 10 points) and Snyder’s total score of 1,035 (two goals, four assists, eight points) rounded out another outstanding effort for the Blue squad.

As far as the Gray unit was concerned, Bauer (Gamertag: K-Unit), Good (Gamertag: Spy) and Larson (Gamertag: Entotiboi) made their own destiny to victory easier with their ability to push the ball. Their consistency in that area, as a matter of fact, led the Gray team to relatively easy victories in all three games as the Gray squad scored six goals each in all three games — while holding their opponent, Carl Sandburg (Ill.), to four over three games combined.

The above numbers, however, were again made possible by the balance that was displayed on the part of the Gray unit as Bauer, Good, and Larson each posted the game-high score at least one time over the course of the contest.

Good (eight goals, four assists, 20 points) led the way with a massive match high score of 1,605 while Bauer (five goals, five assists, 15 points) added in 1,414 marks and Larson (five goals, six assists, 16 points) 1,378 completed a balanced effort that also saw the Gray squad limit at least one individual player to less than 150 markers in each of their three games against Carl Sandburg on Thursday evening — with four players, in all, scoring less than 150 and three of those four posting less than 100 tallies in a dominating victory for SSU.

With the victory, the SSU Blue and Gray units each moved to 2-0 overall in NAC eSports Rocket League competition. The duo have now collected wins in 12 of their 13 games played over their four combined matches to start the 2019-20 season in the NAC.

The third round of NAC eSports Fall Tournament action will commence this weekend.