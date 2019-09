SOC tennis tournament held at SSU

PORTSMOUTH – Beginning Tuesday, the Southern Ohio Conference hosted their annual SOC girls tennis tournament for member schools with a girls tennis team. Shawnee State University’s Dr. William E. Dahler Tennis Center was the host for this year’s SOC girls tennis tournament.

It was all-Waverly singles final that saw senior Alli Entler and fellow senior Tiger McKenzie Penrod play in straight sets in the finals of the SOC singles tournament. With a 6-3 first set win and a 5-1 lead on match point, Entler unfortunately twisted her ankle causing play to cease and ending the match with both Tigers agreeing it were best to not finish.

To reach the singles final, Entler defeated Wheelersburg’s Cadie Jenkins in straight sets (6-2, 6-0) and Penrod defeated Notre Dame’s Isabel Cassidy in straight sets (6-1, 6-4). Entler, Jenkins, Penrod, and Cassidy were all named All-SOC first team for their play in singles this week.

In the doubles final, it was Wheelersburg’s Maddie Gill and Kaitlyn Sommer taking home their second straight SOC doubles title over Waverly’s Hope Wilburn and Kayla Barker in straight sets (6-0, 6-0). Gill, Sommer, Wilburn, and Barker were named All-SOC first team in doubles by each respectively reaching the finals.

All competitors in singles and doubles will reconvene for the 2019 Southeast District sectional tournament next week beginning Tuesday at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University’s Dr. William E. Dahler Tennis Center.

Singles

1st Round

Hamm (Wheelersburg) d. Jarrell (Minford) 6-2, 7-6

Kinney (Minford) d. Gahm (Valley) 6-1, 6-1

Jenkins (Wheelersburg) d. Holtgrew (Notre Dame) 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)

Beckley (Minford) d. Wheeler (Notre Dame) 6-2, 4-6, 10-3

Penrod (Waverly) d. Egbert (Valley) 6-0, 6-2

Shiland (Waverly) d. Kataria (Wheelersburg) 6-0, 6-2

Cassidy (Notre Dame) d. Elliot (Valley) 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Entler (Waverly) d. Hamm (Wheelersburg) 6-0, 2-0 (ret.)

Jenkins (Wheelersburg) d. Kinney (Minford) 6-1, 6-1

Penrod (Waverly) d. Beckley (Minford) 6-4, 6-2

Cassidy (Notre Dame) d. Shiland (Waverly) 6-0, 6-3

Semifinals

Entler (Waverly) d. Jenkins (Wheelersburg) 6-2, 6-0

Penrod (Waverly) d. Cassidy (Notre Dame) 6-1, 6-4

Finals

Entler (Waverly) d. Penrod (Waverly)

Doubles

1st Round

Prater, Akers (Minford) d. Howard, Williams (Valley) 6-0, 6-0

Stevens, Tacket (Valley) d. …, Warren (Minford) 1-6, 6-3, 12-0

Quarterfinals

Gill, Sommer (Wheelersburg) d. Prater, Akers (Minford) 6-0, 6-0

Nelson, Sutter (Notre Dame) d. Smith, Thomas (Waverly) 6-4, 6-1

Wilburn, Barker (Waverly) d. Stevens, Tackett (Valley) 6-2, 6-3

Hamilton, Walker (Wheelersburg) d. Boland, Breckett (Notre Dame) 6-3, 7-6(5)

Semifinals

Gill, Sommer (Wheelersburg) d. Nelson, Sutter (Notre Dame) 6-3, 6-1

Wilburn, Barker (Waverly) d. Hamilton, Walker (Wheelersburg) 6-4, 6-3

Finals

Gill, Sommer (Wheelersburg) d. Wilburn, Barker (Waverly) 6-0, 6-0

