Jeeps qualify for D-III district golf meet

JACKSON – With senior Andrew Smith behind the proverbial wheel, the South Webster Jeeps are driving on to the Division III Southeast District boys golf meet.

That’s because the Jeeps – with Smith capturing co-medalist – amassed sectional runner-up honors on Wednesday, as part of the Division III tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Course near Jackson.

The five-man Jeeps, which combined to fire a team total of 378, trailed only champion Belpre – whose four individual counting scores all eclipsed 100 and totaled a team tally of 373.

Following Smith’s 77, the Jeeps also counted cards of 99, 100 and 102 – with a non-counting 103 right there as well.

The top five teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying club advance to the district meet, which will take place on Monday (Sept. 30) at the Portsmouth Elks.

The Jeeps are familiar with that course, just as they are with Franklin Valley – as that familiarity had to assist them on Wednesday.

South Webster (378) was the only Southern Ohio Conference team to advance to district competition, with the other four – Belpre (373), Southern (381), Waterford (388) and Federal Hocking (402) – all hailing from the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.

There were actually 11 schools which posted team scores, as Green was represented by senior Nathan Weigand and junior Josh Hammond.

Nelsonville-York and South Gallia had just one golfer apiece.

Had the Jeeps not qualified as a team, Smith would have advanced individually.

That’s because he and Miller senior Hunter Dutiel both shot 77 to share medalist honors– as both had a 37 on the front followed by a 40 on the back.

Another senior Smith – Nick Smith – was the next lowest score for South Webster, as he broke 100 with a 99 (49-50).

The other counting cards for the Jeeps were sophomores Gavin Baker with a 100 (46-54) and Cam Carpenter with a 102 (49-53), as freshman Riley Burnett was right behind with a 103 (48-55).

While Belpre’s lowest score was a pair of 43s for an 86 by senior Eric Dotson, the remaining Golden Eagle counting scores were a 91, a 97 and a 99.

Rounding out the team scores were Coal Grove with a 407, Meigs Eastern with a 416, Ironton St. Joseph with a 422, Miller with a 459, Trimble with a 476 and Pike Eastern with a 514.

Only Miller of the 11 full teams did not feature a fifth player.

Dutiel was the lowest of the five individual qualifiers, as the second-lowest was Pike Eastern senior Andrew Cochenour with an 89.

Cochenour had a 48 on the front and a 41 on the back for fifth-place overall, as the other three qualifiers included Ironton St. Joseph’s Ryan Payne (91), Miller’s Trey Hettich (92) and Coal Grove’s Jake Sites (93).

Just missing qualifying for the district, or at least competing in a playoff for that final qualifying spot, was Hammond.

He had a 94, shooting a 48 on the front and a 46 on the back to finish individually 11th.

Green’s Weigand had a 108 in his final match, as there were 58 golfers competing on Wednesday.

A complete list of results can be found at www.baumspage.com.

South Webster senior Nick Smith chips to the sixth green during Wednesday’s Division III boys golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Nick-Smith-_-golf-Sectionals.jpg South Webster senior Nick Smith chips to the sixth green during Wednesday’s Division III boys golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. Green senior Nathan Weigand tees off on the 13th hole during Wednesday’s Division III boys golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Nathan-Weigand.jpg Green senior Nathan Weigand tees off on the 13th hole during Wednesday’s Division III boys golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. South Webster senior Andrew Smith putts on the ninth green during Wednesday’s Division III boys golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Andrew-Smith-_-Golf-Sectionals.jpg South Webster senior Andrew Smith putts on the ninth green during Wednesday’s Division III boys golf sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

Smith shares medalist honors with 77

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

