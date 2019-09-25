Seven Scioto Countians advance to boys district golf tournament

MCDERMOTT – Sixty-six student athletes from the Southeast District descended upon The Elks Country Club in McDermott Tuesday morning to compete in the Division II boys golf sectional tournament.

The top five team scores and the top five individual scores not on a qualifying team will advance to the district tournament next Wednesday at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport.

Wheelersburg, who also won the crown of SOC champs at last week’s SOC golf meet also held at The Elks, is the lone Scioto County team to advance to the district tournament, coming in fifth place out of eleven eligble teams with a team score of 361. Advancing to the district tournament for the Pirates is Trevin Mault (78), Tanner Stevenson (86), Cooper McKenzie (98), Sean Little (99), and Levi Kidd (105). A team’s top four individual scores factor into their overall score.

Also qualifying for the district tournament is SOC member Waverly who finished fourth with a 359 team score. Three-time SOC player of the year Conner Hefner led the Tigers in scoring (75) and will be joined at the district tournament by teammates Cole Robertson (94), Ben Flanders (95), Michael Goodman (95), and Tanner Smallwood (98).

Fairland took home the top team spot at Tuesday’s sectional with a team score of 329 followed by Gallia Academy in second with a team score 340. Chesapeake rounded out the top three to advance to the district tournaent next week with a team score of 357.

Piketon’s team finished sixth overall with a score of 363, West finished seventh with a score of 376, Minford finished eighth with a score of 382, and Portsmouth finished eleventh with a score of 413.

Despite their team finishing seventh overall, West’s Brynden Roark (86) and Eli Adkins (85) were in the top five of the individual scores from non-team qualifiers and will be advancing to the district tournament next week.

In addition to Roark and Adkins, Piketon’s Denzel Endicott (79) and Logan Cummins (85), and Oak Hill’s Kameron Maple (78) will be travelling to Williamsport next Wednesday for the district tournament as individual qualifiers.

A full list of results from Tuesday’s sectional can be found at https://www.baumspage.com/golf/gevent.php?peventID=96&table=C

West junior Eli Adkins watches his drive land on the eighth tee at The Elks Country Club in McDermott Tuesday morning. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_IMG_5487.jpg West junior Eli Adkins watches his drive land on the eighth tee at The Elks Country Club in McDermott Tuesday morning. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

