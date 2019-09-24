OHSAA Releases First Weekly Football Computer Ratings

COLUMBUS – Tuesday afternoon, the OHSAA released the first of the weekly computer points ratings for the 2019 football season. If their seasons ended today, five of the nine Scioto County schools with a football program would find themselves postseason bound according to the computer ratings.

In the Division V Region 19 ratings, the undefeated Minford Falcons (4-0) are tied for the first spot in Region 19 with a 7.45 average points. Minford is tied with Ironton (3-1) for the first spot in Region 19. Minford will hit the road Friday to take on Divison V Region 20’s East Clinton (2-2).

Fourth in the Region 19 ratings is Portsmouth with 6.525 points, also undefeated thus far (4-0) for the first time since 2002. The Trojans hope to keep their undefeated start alive with a road trip to face OVC rival Gallia Academy.

Two spots below Portsmouth is Wheelersburg (2-2) at sixth in Region 19 with 6.05 points. The Pirates are winners of their last two games and will travel to Jackson this Friday for a showdown with the Ironmen.

After falling in their opener to Portsmouth, the Valley Indians (3-1) have won three straight games to find themselves in the number eight seed in the Division VI Region 24 rankings. Valley will travel to Scioto County rival Northwest Friday with hopes of earning their fourth win ahead of SOC II play next week.

Scioto County’s final team ranked in the top eight in their region is the Green Bobcats (3-1) in the Division VII Region 27 rankings. The Bobcats earned their first playoff bid in 28 years a year ago and are trying to repeat that history in 2019. Green will travel to face Fairview (Ky.) this Friday.

Division IV Region 15

Waverly – 5th

Division V Region 19

Oak Hill – 12th

Northwest – 13th

West – 15th

Piketon – 18th

Division VII Region 27

Symmes Valley – 9th

East – 20th

Eastern – 21st

Notre Dame – 22nd

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_ohsaa-1.jpg

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved