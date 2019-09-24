Lawson nearly qualifies for district golf meet

JACKSON – Minford’s Annie Lawson came oh so close to extending her junior golf season for one more week.

That’s because Lawson was one of three individuals which tied for the final qualifying spot for next week’s Division II Southeast District meet, but she unfortunately lost in the playoff as part of Monday’s girls sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Course near Jackson.

Lawson was one of three Minford golfers competing in the 53-person sectional competition – and was one of three players tied at 102 and 10th overall after 18 holes.

Lawson’s pair of 51s tied her at 102 – with fellow junior Kylee Robinson of Meigs and sophomore Emily Horn of Coal Grove.

But Horn won the three-person playoff, as the top three teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying club advance to the district meet.

The other individual qualifiers from Monday’s sectional were Fairland senior Hanna Shrout with a 75 and Chesapeake senior Alaina Collins with a 96.

Shrout captured the meet medalist, firing a 37 on the front and a 38 on the back at Franklin Valley – on a cloudy, and at times slightly rainy, day.

Abbie Zornes of South Point was part of the champion Pointers, but individually mustered medalist runner-up honors with an 88.

Lawson’s teammate – fellow Falcon junior Mackenzie Koverman – almost matched her, shooting a pair of 52s for a 104 and tying for 14th.

The third Lady Falcon, sophomore Alaina McRoberts, finished with a 160.

Portsmouth West was represented by Charlie Jo Howard, who had a 136.

There were seven schools which actually posted team scores, including the Eastern Eagles, which were seventh with a 522.

The top four individual scores count towards the team total, as Addison Cochenour led the Lady Eagles with a 120.

Lauren Bevins followed closely with a 123, Aubrie Ketter carded a 132, and Avery Ketter chipped in with a 147.

Rounding out the Eastern tallies was Mady Martin with a 155.

South Point was the team champion with a 379, as Gallia Academy amounted the team runner-up honors with a 394.

Meigs made up the third district-qualifying spot with a 406.

The other team totals included Fairland with a 441, Vinton County with a 484 and Coal Grove with a 485.

A complete list of results can be found at www.baumspage.com.

Minford’s Annie Lawson attempts a shot during the Division II girls golf sectional at Franklin Valley golf course in Jackson Monday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Annie-Lawson-1.jpg Minford’s Annie Lawson attempts a shot during the Division II girls golf sectional at Franklin Valley golf course in Jackson Monday. Todd Compston | The Telegram

Four Scioto Countians compete at sectional level

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved