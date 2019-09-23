New Boston volleyball wins Kissick Klassick

MANCHESTER – For the fourth consecutive season, the New Boston Tigers volleyball program has won the Kissick Klassick volleyball quad-tournament hosted by Manchester High School.

In route to their fourth straight Kissick Klassick title, New Boston defeated Manchester in straight sets (25-20, 25-18) and SOC rival East in the championship match in straight sets (25-12, 25-11). To earn their place in the championship, their first appearance in the championship round, the Tartans of East defeated Ripley in straight sets (25-22, 25-23).

Leading the Tigers statistically in their two wins to the title was Taylen Hickman who finished with a team high 11 kills, Shelby Easter who finished with 10 kills and two service aces, Lexus Oiler who finished with seven kills, a team high three blocks, and two service aces, Sammy Oiler who finished with a team high 25 assists, and Kenzie Whitley who finished with a team high 16 service receptions and a team high 10 digs.

New Boston improves to 8-7 (4-3 SOC I) with their wins Saturday. The Tigers will travel to rival East Tuesday for an SOC I match with the Tartans.

New Boston's Kenzie Whitley and Sammy Oiler prepare for action in a Tigers volleyball match earlier this fall.

Tigers claim fourth straight KK title

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

