SSU tennis makes quick work of Berea (Ky.)

In a dominating performance that saw the women’s tennis team collect 90 of 96 games against its competition and the men’s tennis team obtain 90 of its 106 total games against their opponents, the SSU tennis programs completely dominated play from start to finish as the women and men collected 4-0 sweeps of NCAA Division III Berea (Ky.) in both realms on Saturday evening at the Daehler Tennis Center in Portsmouth.

Shawnee State, who got its second consecutive victories from both programs to being the fall portion of the 2019 schedule, only lost four games of the 40 doubles sets that were played on Saturday between the women and men — with the women sweeping each of their 18 games against the Mountaineers.

On the women’s side of the spectrum, the No. 1 doubles unit of Claire Carruthers and Grace Eberhard, the No. 2 doubles team of Jessica Willard and Regan Osborn, and the No. 3 doubles unit of Molly Stockton and Katelyn Pauley were each dominant through play as the trio defeated Berea’s No. 1 duo (Ruth Ramos and Jaden Johnson), its No. 2 pairing (Agnus Dotse and CJ Verbeck) and its No. 3 unit (Emma Nelson and Stephanie Itumba) by consecutive 6-0 margins to begin the rout.

That dominant display by the women continued over into singles play, where SSU took 72 of the 78 total sets that were played in singles competition en route to one of its more dominant victories in recent memory. Willard straight-setted Dotse at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-0), Stockton, Pauley, and Osborn, who played at No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 singles, respectively, only dropped one set apiece en route to defeating Emma Nelson (6-1, 6-0), CJ Verbeck (6-0, 6-1), and Stephanie Itumba (6-0, 6-1), and Eberhard, along with Carruthers, took their matchups at No. 1 and No. 2 singles over Jaden Johnson (6-3, 6-0) and Ruth Ramos (6-2, 6-0) en route to competing the dominating victory.

As far as the men were concerned, the dominance was nearly equal across the board as Shawnee State’s No. 1 doubles unit, Jacob Freeland and Zayden Rinehart, swept Berea’s Christopher Malpartida and Juan Chavez-Casiano, 6-0, while SSU’s Caspar Nolte and Rodney Spriggs swept Berea’s Jon Tuttle and Edison Angamarca by the same score at the No. 3 doubles position. Austin Hanshaw and Koby Hyde capped off a sweep of the doubles affairs at the No. 2 slot by defeating Berea’s Michael Malpartida and Brandon Mitchell via a 6-4 count.

In singles competition, the strong play by the Bears carried over, as Freeland and Hyde, who were slotted at the No. 3 and No. 6 singles positions, defeated Berea’s Brandon Mitchell and Edison Angamarca by identical 6-0, 6-0 margins while Hanshaw and Spriggs collected 6-2, 6-0 victories over Berea’s Michael Malpartida and Jon Tuttle at the No. 1 and No. 5 singles slots, respectively. Zayden Rinehart, who played at the No. 2 singles slot for SSU, took home a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Berea’s Christopher Malpartida while Caspar Nolte, who played at the No. 4 position, collected a 6-3, 6-1 triumph over Berea’s Juan Chavez-Casiano to round out Shawnee State’s strong performance.

With the victory, both Shawnee State tennis units moved to 2-0 on the season. The men and women will be back in action next Friday (Sept. 27) when SSU travels to Mount Vernon Nazarene for a 2 p.m. affair in Mount Vernon.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears.

