Pirates relinquish lead late, tie Alexander 1-1

WHEELERSBURG – In their five meetings with Alexander since the 2015 season and prior to Saturday’s match against the Lady Spartans, the Lady Pirates were 0-2-3 including last year’s 2-1 regional semifinal loss.

With that in mind, the fact that Wheelersburg tied 1-1 with Alexander Saturday in a measuring stick game was no surprise to Lady Pirates coach Todd Jarvis.

“We knew it would be a battle with them,” Jarvis said. “I think our record with them now is 1-2-4. We’ve seen a lot of evens in our matches through the years, so it’s no surprise that it went that way today. We’re not disappointed, we know how hard our girls played today.”

Wheelersburg senior Jordan Jennings scored the game’s first goal in the 20th minute of the first half to put the Lady Pirates ahead of Alexander 1-0.

Over the next fifty plus minutes of game action, Wheelersburg’s defense fought off Alexander breakaway scoring chances and senior goalie Morgan Bivens held her ground at the net preventing any Lady Spartan chances from finding the back of the net.

However, on one of their many corner kick opportunities, Alexander’s Marlee Grinstead was successful in tying the game 1-1 off an excellent corner-cross from a Lady Spartan teammate with just 9:05 left in the match.

While Jarvis and the Pirates staff were pleased with their team’s defense for much of the match, giving a team several chances at corner kicks usually means one thing: they’re likely to connect on at least one of them.

“I think we probably gave them a dozen corners,” Jarvis continued. “You can’t continue to give a team a dozen corner kicks, they’re going to find one eventually. Unfortunately that’s what happened. But I thought overall we played well, Morgan Bivens made some good saves as she continues to do a great job protecting the net for us.”

Saturday’s contesst marked the 101st match in the Wheelersburg girls soccer program history with last Monday’s 3-0 win over Ironton St. Joe being the 100th match in program history. Since the inception of the program in 2014, the Lady Pirates have posted an 80-12-9 mark in six seasons of soccer.

This season following Saturday’s result, Wheelersburg is now 8-1-1 with conference games against Waverly and Northwest on the horizon.

Wheelersburg senior Jordan Jennings scored the Pirates lone goal in Saturday afternoon's tie with Alexander at Ed Miller Stadium.

