ND falls to Fayetteville-Perry

PORTSMOUTH – What started out as a promising 1st quarter slowly turned into 31-14 home loss by the Notre Dame Titans at the hands of the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets.

After holding Fayetteville to one first down on their opening drive, the Titans got the ball on the on the 20 yard line after a quick kick by the Rockets.

A Caleb Nichols fake punt that resulted in an 18 yard gain kick started the Titans drive that also included a 39 yard pass from Jake McGuire to Dominic Sparks. The drive was capped off by a 2 yard touchdown run by Logan Emnett. In the second quarter Emnett scored again on a 4 yard run after the Titans recovered a botched punt by the Rockets.

That’s when things seemed to go south for at Spartan Stadium A few big plays and a few missed tackles led to a 14-14 tie going into the half.

The Rockets continued to dominate the second half scoring 2 more touchdowns and a field goal.

“This was a tough one, to have a couple breaks and to jump out to a 14-0 lead and not to be able to hold on to it was just disappointing” said Titans coach Bob Ashley. “They had a game plan and stuck to it and we just made the big mistake at the wrong time too many times.”

“I think Logan Emnett and Jake McGuire had really nice games,” Ashley continued. “Those two always come to play and leave it all on the field. Dominic Sparks also had a good game with 5 tackles, 1 sack and a reception for 39 yards. Jarren Edginton had his varsity debut and performed great with 5 tackles. We’re going to go back and watch film, correct mistakes, build on the positives and get ready for a really good Greenup County team.”

Emnett led the team in rushing with 47 yards on 18 carries and 1 reception for 27 yards. McGuire had 34 yards on 7 attempts and 66 yards passing on 4 tries with one interception. McGuire also had an interception on defense and 3 tackles, Emnett led the defence with 8 tackles.

Next week the Titans host the Greenup County Musketeers at Spartan stadium.

Notre Dame junior quarterback Jake McGuire scrambles for yardage in the Titans home loss to Fayetteville-Perry Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_McGuire-_-ND-FP.jpg Notre Dame junior quarterback Jake McGuire scrambles for yardage in the Titans home loss to Fayetteville-Perry Friday. Courtesy of Gino Milani

PDT Staff Report

