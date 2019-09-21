‘Burg blows past GC to begin road stretch

LLOYD – The Wheelersburg Pirates set the tone in the first quarter that they were going to be in control of their first of four straight road games Friday.

Two touchdowns within the first four minutes propelled the Pirates to a 38-7 win over the host Greenup County Musketeers.

Senior running back Makya Mathews dashed around the left side on a 40-yard sprint to score a touchdown with 11:23 left in the opening quarter.

Wheelersburg, 2-2, recovered their on-side kick on the Greenup County 49. Two plays later, quarterback Aaron Masters connected with Adam Vastine for a 49-yard scoring strike.

Masters finished the game with 124 yards passing and completed seven of 13 passes and had two TDs and one pick.

The Musketeers, 2-3, responded with 10: 17 to go in the first quarter when Eli Sammons found Austin Evans on a 17-yard scoring pass to cut the deficit to 14-7.

Sammons, who has committed to play football at Marshall University, threw for 205 yards on a 23 of 41 performance with one TD, but was picked off two times.

Masters fired his second touchdown of the quarter at the 5: 42 mark when he hit Josh Clark on a 41-yard strike to boost the Pirate lead to 21-7.

Sammons tried to orchestrate two drives in the second quarter, but Wheelersburg Eli Swords recovered a fumble and Gage Adkins picked off a pass to thwart both attempts.

The Pirates, who earned 401 total yards, picked up where they left off in the third period when Masters darted into the end zone from nine-yards out to increase the lead to 28-7.

From there Wheelersburg continued to dominate and scored with 2:58 to play in the third when Carson Williams plowed in from 11 yards out.

Williams ended the game with 59 yards rushing on eight carries and one score.

Wheelersburg got the ball back when the defense held on fourth day and took over at their own 39-yard line.

Williams rushed for 35 yards in two plays and took the ball inside Greenup County territory.

On fourth down, Braxton Sammons nailed a 41-yard field goal to make the score 38-7.

Evan Horsley added 62 yards rushing on 10 carries while Mathews chipped in with 50 yards on three totes for Wheelersburg. Carson Williams finished with 59 yards on eight carries for the Pirates

The Pirates travel to Jackson next week with hopes of stealing their second consecutive road win and improving to 3-2 ahead of conference play.

Wheelersburg’s Eli Swords celebrates after recovering a Greenup County fumble in the Pirates road trip to ‘The Farm’ Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Eli-Swords-__-Burg-Greenup-1.jpg Wheelersburg’s Eli Swords celebrates after recovering a Greenup County fumble in the Pirates road trip to ‘The Farm’ Friday. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson

PDT Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

