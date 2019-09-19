Week Four Football Previews

(2-1) Fayetteville-Perry at (0-3) Notre Dame

Coming off a 55-6 loss Saturday to Fisher Catholic, Notre Dame will be hoping to rebound this Friday night in their first home game since week one against Fayetteville-Perry.

The Rockets of Fayetteville-Perry will be attempting to rebound off their first loss of the season, a 39-0 shutout home loss at the hands of New Miami.

Despite last week’s lopsided result, the Rockets are still outscoring their opponents by a total margin of 66-55 in their first three games.

Last year’s result: Favetteville-Perry 30, Notre Dame 8

(1-2) Federal Hocking at (2-1) Green

Federal Hocking comes to Franklin Furnace Friday night off a season opening win against Hundred (WV) (28-20) followed by back to back shutout losses against Southern (31-0) and South Gallia (44-0).

That season opening win against Hundred ended a losing streak for the Lancers which dated back to 2015.

Coming off a 40-8 win over Manchester, Green should make the most out of their opportunity Friday to improve to 3-1.

Last year’s result: Did not play

(1-1) East at (3-0) Dayton Christian

After having their week three game against Southern Buckeye cancelled, East will trek the 258 mile round trip to Miamisburg (just south of Dayton) to face the Dayton Christian Warriors.

In route to their 3-0 start, Dayton Christian has outscored their opponents 94-24.

If the Tartans can create offensive production and keep control of the ball similarly to how they did two weeks ago against Manchester, they could very well leave Miamisburg with a 2-1 record.

Last year’s result: Did not play

(2-1) Northwest at (1-2) Oak Hill

Back to back lopsided wins over Southeast District teams in McClain and Huntington have Northwest projected on the near outside looking in at a potential playoff berth.

Granted, it’s just week three, but a road win over a fellow Division V team in Oak Hill, a program that has historically had the Mohawks number, would do a lot for their case when the first official computer points projections come out next Tuesday.

Oak Hill has had a struggling start in their first three weeks, something that has not always been the case.

Expect running, ball control, and time of possession to be key if the Mohawks hope to escape Oak Hill 3-1 with a monumental week five match-up against Valley looming.

Last year’s result: Oak Hill 53, Northwest 0

(3-0) Portsmouth at (0-3) Rock Hill

Portsmouth is 3-0 for the first time since the 2007 season. However, even that Trojans team did not start the season 4-0.

With a week four match-up against a struggling Rock Hill team looming, Portsmouth could very well see a 4-0 start with an all-important chance at a 5-0 start next week against Gallia Academy.

The Trojans week four match-up against Rock Hill also signals the beginning of OVC play for Portsmouth. If the Trojans hope to compete for a conference title, a win in the first week of conference play would be a good start.

Last year’s result: Portsmouth 28, Rock Hill 14

(2-1) Valley at (0-3) Circleville

Entering Friday’s match-up, the Circleville Tigers are on a 13 game losing streak. The Tigers last win as a program came on October 27th, 2017 (30-28 over Hamilton Township).

Coming off a 26-7 win over Piketon a week ago, Valley finds themselves 2-1 with a potential chance to make the Division VI playoffs if they continue their winning ways.

Wins come at a premium in the latter stages of non-conference play just before the beginning of league play begins. A win Friday against Circleville would help Valley continue that trend and extend their winning streak to three games.

Last year’s result: Did not play

(2-1) West at (2-1) Wellston

For West fans making the trip to Wellston Friday, expect a much improved Golden Rockets team over the one you saw on the ‘West Side’ a year ago.

During their 2-1 start to the 2019 season, Wellston and Jackson met for the 106th and final time in week one (18-6 Jackson) followed by two Golden Rocket victories: 44-22 over Piketon and 30-7 over Lakewood.

As has been a theme in the early stages of the year, ball security and their defensive capabilities will be vital to winning West’s second of three straight road games.

Last year’s result: West 35, Wellston 0

(1-2) Wilmington at (3-0) Minford

Minford may very well be the hottest team in Southeastern Ohio following their 45-27 win over Greenup County (Ky.) a week ago.

Not only because of their high powered offense that is averaging over 47 points per game through their first three weeks, but also because of their defense. In their game against the Musketeers a week ago, Minford held their opponent scoreless over the final 19 minutes of game action.

After giving up 57 points in a 28 point loss to Butler a week ago, look for the Minford offense to continue its explosive production in this week four matchup.

Last year’s result: Did not play

(1-2) Wheelersburg at (2-2) Greenup County

In their 11 matchups from 1978-2008, Wheelersburg held a 10-0-1 (an 8-8 tie in 1978) record against the cross-river neighbors in Greenup County (Ky.), outscoring the Musketeers by a whopping 325-113 margin.

Wheelersburg will make the trip across the Jesse Stuart bridge in Lloyd for the first time in 11 years for their renewed rivalry with the Musketeers following their dramatic 34-33 overtime win over the Musketeers’ Class 3A district rival Ashland.

This week five (in Kentucky) match-up for Greenup County will be their second of three match-ups against Scioto County teams following last weeks loss to Minford and next week’s road trip to Spartan Stadium to face Notre Dame.

Last year’s result: Did not play

Portsmouth sophomore quarterback Drew Roe will make his first OVC road start Friday against Rock Hill. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Drew-Roe.jpg Portsmouth sophomore quarterback Drew Roe will make his first OVC road start Friday against Rock Hill.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

