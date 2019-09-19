Posted on by

Community Scoreboard


Volleyball

Notre Dame 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-20, 25-9, 25-21)

Girls Soccer

Northwest 0, Chesapeake 0

Boys Soccer

Chesapeake 3, Northwest 1

Tennis

Wheelersburg d. Portsmouth 5-0 in non-league play.

Singles

Maddie Gill (W) d. Sara Lemaster (P) 6-0, 6-1.

Kaitlyn Sommer (W) d. Sheridan Sutherland (P) 6-1, 6-2.

Cadie Jenkins (W) d. Sydney Chabot (P) 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles

Payton Walker, Isabella Hamilton (W) d. Marissa Soto, Skylar Boehm (P) 6-0, 6-1.

Emily Janney, Audrey Warner (W) d. Layla Kegg, Cassie Potts (P) 6-4, 6-2.

