Pirates claim SOC golf title

MCDERMOTT – Fifty-five student athletes from SOC member schools met in McDermott Tuesday to compete in the SOC Golf Championships hosted by the Elks Country Club. A team consisting of four or more members were eligble to compete for the outright team SOC Championship while each individual player competed for SOC Player of the Year and First and Second All-SOC honors. If a participating team consisted of more than four members, that team’s top four individual scores make up their overall team score.

Team Results Score Wheelersburg 368 West 372 Waverly 379 Minford 399 South Webster 413 Western 444 Ironton St. Joe 451 Eastern 524 Northwest 550

The Wheelersburg Pirates’ team of Levi Kidd, Aizik Bowen, Trevin Mault, Tanner Stevenson, Cooper McKenzie, and Alex Thomas won the outright team SOC Championship by posting a score of 368. Mault’s 77, Stevenson’s 90, McKenzie’s 97, and Bowen’s 104 all helped contribute to the Pirates conference championship winning performance. Mault and Stevenson earned SOC First Team honors with their team low scores while McKenzie was named SOC Second Team for his contributing efforts.

SOC First Team Scores Conner Hefner (Waverly) 76 Brenden Roark (Portsmouth West) 76 Trevin Mault (Wheelersburg) 77 Cameron Maple (Oak Hill) 78 Broc Jordan (Western) 83 Andrew Cochenour (Eastern) 87 Tanner Stevenson (Wheelersburg) 90

Waverly senior Conner Hefner was named SOC Player of the Year at Tuesday’s Championship, his third consecutive SOC Player of the Year award, by shooting a tied for tournament low 76. Hefner was also named SOC first team for his efforts.

SOC Second Team Score Andrew Smith (South Webster) 92 Caleb Stockum (Minford) 93 Eli Adkins (Portsmouth West) 94 Dustin Sowards (Portsmouth West) 94 Jimmy Malmeister (Ironton St. Joe) 96 Ryan Payne (Ironton St. Joe) 96 Cooper McKenzie (Wheelersburg) 97 Breckon Williams (Valley) 97

Area teams will continue their postseason run next week with the beginning of sectional play.

(Left to right) Wheelersburg’s Levi Kidd, Aizik Bowen, Trevin Mault, Tanner Stevenson, Cooper McKenzie, Alex Thomas, and coach Paul Boll pose for a picture following the Pirates victory at the 2019 SOC Golf Championships Tuesday at the Elks CC in McDermott. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Wheelersburg-golf.jpg (Left to right) Wheelersburg’s Levi Kidd, Aizik Bowen, Trevin Mault, Tanner Stevenson, Cooper McKenzie, Alex Thomas, and coach Paul Boll pose for a picture following the Pirates victory at the 2019 SOC Golf Championships Tuesday at the Elks CC in McDermott. Submitted photo

Hefner named SOC POY

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

