Northwest, Valley combine to “Spike Out Cancer”

MCDERMOTT – The Northwest Mohawks improved to 8-3 with a straight set 3-0 win over Valley (25-17, 25-14, 25-7) Monday night at home during the two team’s “Spike Out Cancer” match hosted by the Mohawks.

All proceeds from Monday’s event will be donated SOMC’s Compassion Fund which helps those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In their win Monday, Haidyn Wamsley finished with 19 kills, five blocks, and an assist, Val Eury finished with eight kills and four service aces, Ava Jenkins finished with five kills, one block, and 10 digs, Audrey Knittel finished with seven kills, and setter Reagan Lewis finished with 35 assists and three kills.

Valley will host South Webster Tuesday in SOC play while Northwest will travel to Oak Hill.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Northwest_Logo-2.jpg

Mohawks win in straight set sweep

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved