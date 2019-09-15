Northwest gashes Huntington for second straight win

CHILLICOTHE – The Northwest Mohawks improved to 2-1 Friday night with a 52-16 road win over the Huntington Huntsmen. This year’s result against the Huntsmen, a 36 point win, is a vast improvement from their 30-7 road loss a year ago.

Friday’s game between Northwest and Huntington was originally scheduled to be played in McDermott, but due to Northwest’s football complex not yet being game ready, the game was hosted by the Huntsmen. Next year’s match-up between the two will be hosted by Northwest.

Northwest had their way on the ground in Friday’s game, and also on the defensive side of the ball.

As a team, the Mohawks combined for a county-high in rushing yards in week three by going for 535 yards on the ground. Sophomore Brayden Campbell led Northwest in rushing with 175 yards on 14 attempts and three touchdowns following by junior Nathan Rivers who rushed for 140 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown. Freshman Wyatt Brackman rushed for 102 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown followed by Billy Crabtree had two carries for 47 yards and one touchdown.

The leading defenders for Northwest were four names opposing coaches should take notice of: Kaden Zumbro, Campbell, Zane Gilley, and Gage Lute-Defoe. Zumbro finished Friday’s game with two sacks and three solo tackles in Friday’s win, both team highs. Zane Gilley and Brayden Campbell each intercepted two passes from the Huntington offense including an interception returned for a touchdown by Gilley. Lute-Defoe recovered a fumble for Northwest as well in the win.

Northwest will travel to Oak Hill this Friday with hopes of improving to 3-1 before hosting Valley next week in what will likely be the first game debuting the new upgrades to the Northwest football complex.

Northwest junior Nathan Rivers gets into the open field during the Mohawks road win at Huntington Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Nathan-Rivers.jpg Northwest junior Nathan Rivers gets into the open field during the Mohawks road win at Huntington Friday. Courtesy of Laci Timmons Photography

Staff Report

