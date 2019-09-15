Pirates win Spartan Invitational

ALBANY – The Wheelersburg Pirates volleyball team won the 2019 Spartan Invitational hosted by the Albany Alexander Spartans.

In route to their title Saturday, Wheelersburg didn’t drop a set against their opponents. The Pirates defeated Athens 2-0 (25-11, 25-7), Nelsonville-York 2-0 (25-12, 25-11), and Alexander 2-0 (25-20, 25-17) to secure a tournament win.

Allen Perry’s group of Pirates will travel to Valley Wednesday for a league match against the Indians.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Wheelersburg_Logo-1.jpeg

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved