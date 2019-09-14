Stifling ground attack leads Minford past GC

LLOYD – The Minford offense attempted just three passes in their road win at Greenup County Friday night which lasted over four hours due to a near hour and a half weather delay.

Instead of airing it out as they’ve shown the ability to do in glimpses in their first two wins over the last two weeks, the Falcons gameplan consisted of running, running, and more running.

Junior quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis and senior running back Ty Wiget, the Falcons lone two ball carriers in Friday’s win, combined for 410 yards on the ground in just 43 carries (266 on 23 carries for Vogelsong-Lewis, 144 on 20 carries for Wiget) in the Falcons 45-27 road win over Greenup County (Ky.) Friday night at ‘The Farm’ in Lloyd.

“We talk about overcoming adversity all the time, and with the adverse situation in the weather delay tonight we did just that,” Minford coach Jesse Ruby said following the win. “They made some big plays and we had to make some adjustments. We challenged our kids at halftime to bend but don’t break. Bryson Ashley made a big play on a screen pass, we had good coverage down in the endzone when they tried to score late. It was a great overall team effort.”

“We base a lot of our gameplan on how the other team is playing us,” Ruby continued. “The looks they were giving us, the read option was there. Elijah made great reads, Ty ran hard, our line did a great job up front. We work on the little things all the time at practice.”

“We knew coming in that if we were able to execute, we could rely on our rushing,” Vogelsong-Lewis said. “Credit to our line, they fought up front till the very last second. You won’t find a tougher line than we have here.”

On the very first play from scrimmage, Vogelsong-Lewis gave Greenup Co. fans and players a sight of what was to come for most of the night by taking a quarterback option play to the house for a 61 yard rushing touchdown to give Minford the 6-0 lead after a blocked XP.

On their first drive from scrimmage, the Musketeers connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Marshall quarterback commit Eli Sammons to Austin Clarkson to give GC the 7-6 lead early in the first. A Caleb Yuhas 36 yard field goal allowed the Falcons to retake their lead briefly at 9-7.

Preston Purdy scampered in from four yards out to give the Musketeers a 14-9 lead late in the first quarter. Wiget scored his first touchdown of the night with :48 left in the 1st quarter on a one yard touchdown rush which was followed by a successful two point conversion try to give Minford the 17-14 lead.

Lightning in the visible area surrounding ‘The Farm’ in Lloyd suspended play at the 6:49 mark of the second quarter with the score 17-14 in favor of the Falcons.

When play resumed following the extended delay, Vogelsong-Lewis went 43 yards for his second rushing touchdown to put Minford ahead of GC 24-14 following the made extra point.

On the ensuing possession, Sammons found wideout Austin Evans for a 75 yard post route touchdown just before halftime to bring the Musketeers to within one score at 24-21.

On their first possession of the second half, Sammons found Evans for a touchdown for the second time on a three yard flat route to give the Musketeers the 27-24 lead at the 7:26 mark after a blocked extra point. That touchdown would be the last Greenup would score in Friday’s loss as the Minford defense held the Musketeers scoreless over the final 19:26 of regulation.

“We went back to some of the things that we’ve done in our practices and scrimmages, stuff our kids are comfortable with,” said Ruby. “Really they stepped up and made plays. I credit our kids with stepping up and doing what we asked of them.”

From that point on, the Minford offense continued to have their way at their opponents expense.

Wiget scored his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 14 yard touchdown rush with 3:30 left in the third quarter to put Minford ahead 31-27.

After a defensive stop, Vogelsong found wideout Drew Skaggs for a 46 yard touchdown throw and catch which saw Skaggs elude Musketeer defenders on his way to paydirt.

A one yard touchdown rush by Vogelsong, his third rushing and fourth overall in Friday’s win, with 1:09 left in the game gave Minford all the points they needed to defeat Greenup 45-27 to improve to 2-0.

Minford improves to 3-0 following Friday’s win over Greenup County with a home game against Wilmington scheduled in week four.

“We’ve got to do what we’ve been doing,” Ruby said. “Keep executing, keep being efficient. Trying to not beat ourselves: not turning the ball over, not getting penalties. So far we’ve done a good job of doing those things.”

BOX SCORE

Teams Minford Greenup Co. Plays 46 65 Yards (Rushing-Passing) 466 (410-56) 317 (84-233) First Downs 21 16 Turnovers 1 0 Penalties 8 for 59 yards 3 for 10 Time of Possession 23:44 24:16

Rushing

Minford – Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis 23-266 3 TDs; Ty Wiget 20-144 2 TDs

Greenup County – Bryce Burgess 14-56; Preston Purdy 9-14; Eli Sammons 7-11; Austin Clarkson 1-3

Passing

Minford – Vogelsong-Lewis 2/3 56 yards TD

Greenup County – Eli Sammons 15/34 233 yards 3 TDs

Receiving

Minford – Drew Skaggs 2-56 TD

Greenup County – Austin Evans 11-159 2 TDs; Austin Clarkson 3-75 TD; Preston Purdy 1- (-1)

Minford’s Ty Wiget (right) and Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis (left) combined for over 400 yards rushing during the Falcons 45-27 win over Greenup County Friday night in Lloyd. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Minford-_-Greenup-County-3.jpg Minford’s Ty Wiget (right) and Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis (left) combined for over 400 yards rushing during the Falcons 45-27 win over Greenup County Friday night in Lloyd. Courtesy of T&L Photography

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

