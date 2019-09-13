Trojans fall in OVC play to Chesapeake

PORTSMOUTH – In home OVC play, the Portsmouth Trojans soccer team in year two of the program’s revival fell to Chesapeake 6-2.

“I loved that we came out in the first half and really stepped it up and played well,” said first year coach Jennifer Copas following the loss. “I thought it was an evenly matched game, I just think that we got gassed. Once they got that penalty kick on us, they got the momentum and were able to run away with it. I thought our team overall played really hard. They showed up tonight and showed heart.”

The Trojans scored the game’s first goal when Nick Howell found the back of the net on a breakaway goal at the 17:40 mark of the first half to put Portsmouth up 1-0.

Chesapeake scored the game’s next five goals and the game’s final goal: Lucas Shepherd, Bryson Haynes, Jacob Spears, Brady Wilson (twice), and Jonah Ridenor each were able to score for the Panthers in their road OVC win.

Portsmouth sophomore Alonso Salinas scored the Trojans second goal in Thursday’s loss at the 3:59 mark of the second half.

In just a year’s time, the improvement the Trojans soccer program and players have made is astounding and speaks to the time and energy those involved with the program have been able to contribute.

After claiming wins against Western and Piketon during the first week of September, Portsmouth’s record following Thursday’s loss is now 2-4.

As her team and the program continue to make progress towards becoming a consistent, year in-year out contender in the OVC, Copas is pleased in seeing the program in the position it is in today.

“We have better number this year,” Copas continued. “I have ten seniors this year which really helps out because they bring a lot of skill. We’ve been on the field since June 17th working our butts off, and I think it’s starting to show and I hope this continues to keep growing as we improve.”

The Trojans take the weekend off before hosting Gallia Academy Tuesday and Western Pike Thursday as the postseason quickly approaches in the month of August.

For Copas and her team to continue improving as the season progresses and the postseason nears, she’d like her group to be more aggressive with the ball and look to score when given the chance.

“Sometimes we wait for the ball to come to us instead of being super aggressive and being confident,” Copas said. “Some of our seniors, this is their first year ever playing. So that’s something we’re trying to work on. By the end of the year, I’m hoping we have a couple of conference wins under our belt. We’re going to win games by getting shots on goal, so we’re going to continue working on that as well.”

Portsmouth senior Nick Howell is mobbed by his Trojan teammates after scoring the game's first goal in their OVC match against Chesapeake Thursday.

