Community Scoreboard

Volleyball
Clay 3, Ironton St. Joe 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-17)
Notre Dame 3, New Boston 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-15)
Green @ Symmes Valley
Western 3, East 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-11)
Wheelersburg 3, Minford 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-13)
Oak Hill 3, West 1
South Webster 3, Northwest 1 (20-25, 25-22, 14-25, 12-25)
Waverly 3, Eastern 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-12)
Ironton 3, Portsmouth 1 (14-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22)
Girls Soccer
Northwest 3, Piketon 0
Wheelersburg 3, Minford 0
Boys Soccer
Clay 1, Ironton St. Joe 0
South Point 4, New Boston 0
Minford 3, Wheelersburg 2
South Webster 5, Northwest 0
North Adams 3, Valley 0
Chesapeake 6, Portsmouth 2