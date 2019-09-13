Posted on by

Community Scoreboard


photo

Volleyball

Clay 3, Ironton St. Joe 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-17)

Notre Dame 3, New Boston 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-15)

Green @ Symmes Valley

Western 3, East 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-11)

Wheelersburg 3, Minford 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-13)

Oak Hill 3, West 1

South Webster 3, Northwest 1 (20-25, 25-22, 14-25, 12-25)

Waverly 3, Eastern 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-12)

Ironton 3, Portsmouth 1 (14-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22)

Girls Soccer

Northwest 3, Piketon 0

Wheelersburg 3, Minford 0

Boys Soccer

Clay 1, Ironton St. Joe 0

South Point 4, New Boston 0

Minford 3, Wheelersburg 2

South Webster 5, Northwest 0

North Adams 3, Valley 0

Chesapeake 6, Portsmouth 2

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_scoreboard-6.jpg