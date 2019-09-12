Football Previews: Week Three

(1-1) Green at (0-2) Manchester

While the Manchester football continues to develop its’ program, Green has established with their play last year and in the early parts of this year that their program is not the Bobcat program of old.

The Greyhounds are coming off a 34-0 shutout loss to East a week ago, a loss that signifies the Bobcats should have their way with Manchester in this match-up.

Last year’s result: Green 55, Manchester 0

(1-1) Northwest at (1-1) Huntington

Northwest fans will have to wait till week five against Valley to debut their new football facilities after relocating Friday’s game against Huntington to Chillicothe. The Huntsmen will travel to McDermott next season to return the favor of a home game for a home game trade off.

A week ago, Huntingon defeated Eastern Pike 52-46 in a bonified shootout, a game Mohawk fans should have taken notice of. After their impressive 35-7 win over McClain last week, if Mohawk fans have dreams of competing for their share of an SOC I title, Friday’s game against Huntington will be a true measuring stick contest.

Last year’s result: Huntington 30, Northwest 7

(0-2) Notre Dame at (2-0) Fisher Catholic

Notre Dame’s second consecutive road game comes with a trip to Lancaster to face 2-0 Fisher Catholic Irish team.

In their two opening wins, the Irish have outscored their opponents 83-20 (Tuscarawas Central Catholic HS and Crestline) compared two the Titans two opening losses 75-6. The Titans ability to control the ball and stop the Irish from putting points on the board will be key to their chances of winning.

Last year’s result: Did not play

(0-2) River Valley at (2-0) Portsmouth

Portsmouth has a chance to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2007 with a home win against win-less River Valley Friday.

In their match-up a year ago, Talyn Parker had his second standout game of the season against the Raiders by going for 287 yards on the ground. Coming off of his 238 yard performance against West, expect a similar, video-game like performance from Parker and the Trojans.

Last year’s result: Portsmouth 35, River Valley 7

(1-1) Piketon at (1-1) Valley

Valley found their groove a week ago in a 34-19 road win over Coal Grove following their 33-28 opening loss to Portsmouth. The Indians have had no trouble getting their offense going in the early stages of the season.

Expect a heavy dose of the Indians rushing attack led by seniors Kayden Mollette and Tre Bratchett and junior quarterback Andrew Andronis.

If they can stay healthy and grounded, Valley could very well be 4-1 going into conference play.

Last year’s result: Valley 44, Piketon 6

(1-1) West at (1-1) Coal Grove

How you respond to defeat says a lot about a team. How you respond to your first loss of the season says even more about your team.

After their home loss to Portsmouth a week ago, West will be tested yet again in their non-league schedule against Coal Grove who is coming off a home loss to Valley last week.

Both teams hoping to rebound off last week’s loss have something to prove in their week three contest.

Last year’s result: West 21, Coal Grove 14

(3-0) Ashland at (0-2) Wheelersburg

According to Wheelersburg’s own historical record (burgfootball.com), in their recorded 47 year history of their program, the Pirates have never started a football season 0-3. The program’s worst start to a season came in 1983 when they started the season 1-3 after week one, two, and four losses and a week three win.

Those are facts everyone in orange and black are cognizant of ahead of Friday’s game against an undefeated Ashland Blazer team, and are also a reason not to sleep on the Pirates coming into this colossal week three match-up.

In the 47 year history of their program, Wheelersburg has never faced the Tomcats of Ashland.

In Kentucky’s Class 3A AP poll this week, Ashland was voted the fourth overall team in the state behind Louisville Christian Academy, Belfry, and Bell County.

Last year’s result: Did not play

(2-0) Minford at (2-1) Greenup County (Ky.) *Game of the week*

Talk about a game that will answer a lot of questions.

Greenup County, led by Marshall quarterback commit Eli Sammons, begins their three week escapade against Scioto County teams (Week four against Wheelersburg, week five against Notre Dame) this week against an undefeated Minford team who has turned many heads in Southern Ohio after two impressive opening week performances.

If Minford is able to win this game, it likely signifies that the Falcons are a serious contender to compete for their share of an SOC II title. If the Falcons are able to earn their second straight road win, they may see themselves getting off to a 5-0 start for the second season in a row. Doing so requires having to earn a road win at ‘The Farm’ Friday night.

Last year’s result: Did not play

Minford quarterback Elijah Vogelsong hands off to running back Matthew Risner during the Falcons week one game against Rock Hill.

