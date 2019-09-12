Indians fall in three to North Adams

LUCASVILLE – The Valley Indians volleyball team fell to North Adams in three sets Wednesday night in Lucasville (25-21, 25-19, 28-26).

“I thought our girls played really hard tonight,” Valley coach Kari Christman said following the loss. “I liked that we were more aggressive tonight hitting the ball than we had been. We’re not a very tall team, so we need to be excellent in our coverage and I thought we did well there. We’ve got to be smart with where we put the ball, that’s something we continue to work on.”

Wednesday’s game was Valley’s third in as many nights (A three set non-league win over West Union Monday followed by a three set league loss to Minford Tuesday).

Leading the Indians statistically in Wednesday’s loss were four seniors: Brooklyn Buckle, Kensie Spencer, Bre Call, and Karsyn Conaway.

Buckle finished with three aces and seven points in her 14 serves, 11 kills in her 18 kill attempts, and 27 digs. Spencer added one ace and six service points in her nine serves Wednesday, 10 kills in 17 attempts, and 22 digs. Call led Valley from the service line with 11 points and six aces in 15 service attempts while Conaway finished with seven kills in 22 kill attempts.

“They seem to always communicate well,” Christman said. “I have seven seniors, and out of that seven five play a lot for us. They’re very tight, I’ve had them since they were in seventh grade, so they know what each other is going to be able to do for us.”

Valley will take the weekend off before preparing to face four straight conference opponents beginning next Monday in Northwest, South Webster, Wheelersburg, and Oak Hill.

“I told them to keep playing hard,” said an encouraged Christman. “Eventually it’s going to fall our way.”

Valley senior Tory Donini attempts a dig during the Indians three set loss to North Adams Wednesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_IMG_3837.jpg Valley senior Tory Donini attempts a dig during the Indians three set loss to North Adams Wednesday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

