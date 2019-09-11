Posted on by

Community Scoreboard


Volleyball

Clay 3, Symmes Valley 1 (25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20)

Notre Dame 3, East 0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-13)

Wheelersburg 3, Eastern 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-20)

Minford 3, Valley 0

South Webster 3, West 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-12)

New Boston 3, Ironton St. Joe 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-17)

Waverly 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-13)

Northwest 3, West Union 0

Chesapeake 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-19)

Boys Soccer

Ironton St. Joe 4, New Boston 0

South Webster 9, West 0

Fairland 6, Portsmouth 1

Girls Soccer

Fairland 12, West 0

