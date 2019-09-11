Valley-Minford ends in tie

MINFORD – In their non-league matchup Tuesday on Minford’s home field, Minford and Valley played a full eighty minute game in which neither team saw goal scoring action resulting in a 0-0 tie.

In a game that ultimately saw no scoring by either side, both Minford coach Dave Gampp and Valley coach Andy Johnson both saw things out of their team that have them confident that they’re improving as the seasonprogresses.

“Really proud of the way we fought,” Johnson said. “Minford’s got a really good team, we knew it was going to be a battle coming in. Coming into the game I told our guys to leave it all out on the field, and I feel like they did that.”

“We did a great job of ball possession, that’s how I want us to play,” Gampp said. “We had a lot of chances, but sometimes those chances don’t go in. They have a good goalie who made some good saves. We missed some opportunities, but defensively I thought we did a really good job controlling their offense.”

Minford controlled possession for most of the game, as Gampp noted. With that in mind, Johnson was proud of the way his team defended when Minford had their opportunities to score.

“We emphasized this week to recognize who their scorers were,” Johnson said. “We covered, and I thought our kids did a great job back there. We didn’t get a ton of scoring opportunities, we had a few, but in a game like this that’s kind of how it goes.”

Both teams had an opportunity to break away with the go-ahead and what would have been the deciding goal had either team converted.

Minford limited Valley’s shots on goal to just three for the full eighty minute game, a fact that shows Gampp if his group can defend that consistently, they’ll be a tough out.

“[Caden] Banks back there definsively really stepped it up,” Gampp continued. “[Valley’s] Cameron [Phillips] is lightening quick, we did a good job containing him. We kept coming back fighting and never gave up.”

Valley’s updated record is 4-1-2 following Tuesday’s tie while Minford’s record is now 5-1-1 following the tie.

“This game tells me that we’re tough,” Johnson said. “It tells me that we can come to another team’s home field and battle for eighty minutes. We’re right there, just really proud of them.”

“I want us to keep up the team work as the season goes on,” Gampp said. “We’ve got a lot of really talented players who all want to win. We want to keep that good mix going where they’re working hard together and working together as a team.”

Valley senior Christian Petry attempts a free kick during the Indians 0-0 tie with Minford Tuesday https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_IMG_3717.jpg Valley senior Christian Petry attempts a free kick during the Indians 0-0 tie with Minford Tuesday Jacob Smith | Daily Times Minford senior Brayden Davis is surrounded by Valley defenders during their 0-0 tie Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_IMG_3664.jpg Minford senior Brayden Davis is surrounded by Valley defenders during their 0-0 tie Tuesday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

