Trojans hold off Senators in five set nail-biter

PORTSMOUTH – After falling behind 1-0 in Monday’s match against West, Portsmouth rallied to take sets two and three to take the upper hand against their county rivals.

After West took the fourth set the match at 2-2, Portsmouth could have rolled over and let the Senators escape with a comeback road win.

Instead, after falling behind in the fifth and final set 7-3, Portsmouth made a comeback of their own to earn the thrilling five set win over West 3-2 (24-26, 25-14, 25-16, 17-25, 15-11).

“I loved that we didn’t quit,” Prosch said following the win, the Trojans third in a row. “I keep pushing with our girls never to quit. In that fifth set we got down 7-3, and we didn’t let that stop us. We fought back for every point.”

Ahead of the deciding fifth set, Prosch’s message to her team was simple: play to win.

“I told them we need to play aggressive and play to win, and to also keep the momentum on our side.”

Leading the charge for Portsmouth statistically was senior Megan Calvin who finished with 11 killls, five aces, four blocks, and 16 digs. Fellow senior and Portsmouth setter Katie Davis had a team high 23 assists followed by 17 digs, sophomore libero Kyndal Kearns finished with 23 digs, sophomore hitter Maddie Perry finished with eight kills and 17 diggs, and sophomore Olivia Ramey finished with 10 digs.

Two seniors and three sophomores helped lead Portsmouth in all areas of the game. On their varsity roster, Portsmouth has just three seniors and seven underclassmen (six sophomores, one freshman). For Prosch, her team’s ability to be cohesive is what makes them so strong.

“The seniors this year have stepped it up quite a bit,” Prosch said. “They’ve been the leaders in taking the younger girls under their wings and pushing them to be the best the players they can be. That’s all I can ask for as a coach. My younger girls are going to make some mistakes, I expect that. But to see the older girls come behind them and pick them up makes all the difference.”

Monday’s win over West gives the Trojans their third straight win of the season, their first such streak since the 2017 season.

As her team prepares for a tough stretch of games in the next week, Prosch’s message for her team to continue working on was a short and simple one.

“We want to keep pushing forward and not let up.”

Portsmouth will face Ironton Thursday at home before hosting Notre Dame next Wednesday.

By Jacob Smith

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

